Halfwish Playtest update for 19 September 2023

190923 Patch Notes

19 September 2023

  • Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed AI dices DV to be updated once roll/reroll occur to prevent player from swapping 2 DV instead of the actual DV.
  • Fixed player DV kept from Mysterious Runes effect after the opponent paid a point to swap dv in scout phase
  • Fixed player's DV change to 2 if the player go above 12 DV.
  • Fixed showing player correct dices dv before adding the buff DV during scout phase
  • Fixed multiple attack from Omnislash instead of one single attack if the effect condition are met
  • Fixed Precision Strike prompt to only select one option
  • Fixed Omnislash single attack value showing as wrong value in math bar
  • Fixed Counter Strike apply damage to the opponent
  • Fixed assassin class bonus activation and deactivation when evade are not success or got transform by power / card effect.
  • Fixed player's DV changes when using Skywalker, EQ, and Ice Beam.
  • Fixed Avarice animation bug
  • Fixed Sliding sweep to not dealing damage when evading
  • Fixed RecoveryRoll healing HP even after death
  • Fixed UpgradeStack number to reset after every round
  • Fixed Player Upgrade banner to show up in certain scenarios, (ex. 3:1 player upgrades)
  • Fixed Crumbling Ruins not refreshing its data properly per round, causing it to not deal damage

