"The Thrower Is Mightier Than The Patch" Patch Is Out Now!

Greetings scientists!

The September patch - EA.1.2.0 (#23490) has finally arrived and includes some new items, fixes & QOL improvements!

NEW ITEM: The Repair Thrower

Finally, the upgrade for the humble Repair Patch has arrived in Forever Skies! Players can find the blueprint for the Repair Thrower in a new room in the Underdust biome, complete with its consumable “ammunition”, Repair Foam.

The Repair Thrower is a more advanced, methodical and satisfying method of fixing damage to your airship base, than the Repair Patch. This new tool even comes with a handy radar device at the back, that guides you to the damaged parts of your airship.

New room added to the Underdust where you will find the tools blueprint and other useful items.



NEW ITEM: Damaged Boxes

You will now find boxes scattered around the world both above and below the dust. These boxes contain useful items inside. However, the box itself is damaged, meaning the player is unable to access the contents. These boxes will require fixing with Repair Foam first in order to claim the items inside!

FIXED: Pet Now Obtainable If Missed

Tell me if this sounds familiar, you were exploring the tunnels in the Underdust until you were attacked by a Mantis. This caused a mild panic and you got out of dodge the first chance you got. Except wait, you later found out that the pet was not accessible to you because of your earlier ahem “tactical retreat”. Well fear no more, we have fixed this error. The pet can now be obtained if you missed it the first time! It can now be found waiting for you in the tunnel, just outside of where you first came across the Mantis’. So head on back to claim your new pet.

QOL IMPROVEMENTS UI & HUD:

Remove HUD option has now been added! Now you can take screenshots of the beautifully damaged world, or perhaps your behemoth Airship without the HUD getting in the way!

Other improvements have been made to our UI, including improved stack splitting! Stacks now split in half, not just by single items.

FULL PATCH NOTES:

Gameplay:

Repair Thrower and Repair Foam added

Damaged boxes containing items added into gameloop

New secret room added to Underdust, housing the Repair Thrower blueprint

Fixes:

Pet is now obtainable for players who missed it the first time.

Improvements made to drag and drop function when removing unwanted items from your inventory.

QoL Improvements:

“Climb on board” functionality added to Docking Plank

Stack splitting improvements. Players can now split stack by whichever desired amount they want.

Freezer improvements - Freezer now fully pauses item spoiling.

HUD Removal option can now be actived in the Settings menu.

Various other small fixes and re-balances.

That’s all for now, coming up we have teases for the October Update and more.

See you then!

Team Far From Home