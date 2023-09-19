0.04 Patch notes

Added new map "Georgetown" for casual gamemode

Added mic icon when player talks

Added npc shader with 5 states

Added candle fire shader

Added fade in on scene load

Added soul immunity to the same exorcism tool

Added Inventory board UI refresh after laptop shopping

Added UI button to close phone menu

Added mouse0 invoke on phone buttons

Added instant breaking light bulbs

Added item respawn it they fall through ground

Changed Van door open/close button from handle to whole door

Disabled tool use when phone menu is open

Extended spiritbox audio frequency

Fixed spawn positions

Fixed master player name not showing up for others

Fixed visuals on shadow streaks

Improved server request dependence

Updated door control

Updated hand animations

Updated npc walking animation

Updated emf sound

Updated visuals on glass materials