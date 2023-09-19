Added new map "Georgetown" for casual gamemode
Added mic icon when player talks
Added npc shader with 5 states
Added candle fire shader
Added fade in on scene load
Added soul immunity to the same exorcism tool
Added Inventory board UI refresh after laptop shopping
Added UI button to close phone menu
Added mouse0 invoke on phone buttons
Added instant breaking light bulbs
Added item respawn it they fall through ground
Changed Van door open/close button from handle to whole door
Disabled tool use when phone menu is open
Extended spiritbox audio frequency
Fixed spawn positions
Fixed master player name not showing up for others
Fixed visuals on shadow streaks
Improved server request dependence
Updated door control
Updated hand animations
Updated npc walking animation
Updated emf sound
Updated visuals on glass materials
Quiet_Soul update for 19 September 2023
0.04 Patch notes
