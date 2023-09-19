 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 19 September 2023

1.11 hotfix 8

Build 12224327

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The score no longer resets when a player leaves a team.
  • Added EULA
  • Admins can now dismantle houses even if they have not placed them

