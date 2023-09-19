Patch 0.6.06

Hey all!

Time for another patch to fix some of the more prominent bugs as well as some more balancing tweaks across the game. It's worth mentioning that the dungeons are now a decent amount easier since the original update launch. We've made several tweaks across enemy damage, weapon damage, boss fights, and healing items, all which make the balancing more appropriate now.

We realise there are currently some issues with the achievements, we are working on getting those all sorted for the next patch.

The next patch will be a few days to a week out, as I will be including some new features in it. Such as an updated respawn system, and potentially looking into changing the building controls to allow more freedom of movement, among other things. We are just focusing on bugs and improving the player experience right now, before we get to work on the next phase of content coming in the next couple months.

~ Julian

+ New additions and changes this patch:

Added new machine parts recipe to smelter.

Raised damage across all the Glaive attacks and abilities.

Raised damage across all the Claymore attacks and abilities.

Raised damage for leaping smash attack on the Hammer.

Lowered damage across Sword abilities.

Lowered chop/mine damage for shield and torch abilities.

Halved the time Dozers are in their invulnerable rolling state time for.

Regular Void Troll boss no longer throws molten dozers and instead throws regulars dozers. (The fight is now a bit easier)

Updated mushroom grow times. (They were way too quick)

Added new cave tutorial screen to remind new players they can build in the new caves.

! Bugs and issues resolved in this patch: