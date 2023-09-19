Planet Zoo: Oceania Pack and Free Update 1.15 Out Now! 🐧

Hayo Zookeepers!

It's time to set sail and discover the Planet Zoo: Oceania Pack, out now! Grab the pack on Steam and update your game now to enjoy free Update 1.15.

Travel along the islands and meet the 5 new animals that you can welcome into your Zoo: the remarkable North Island Brown Kiwi, powerful Tasmanian Devil, resilient Little Penguin, adorable Quokka and our Walkthrough Exhibit animal, the magnificent Spectacled Flying Fox!

Celebrate the beauty of Polynesian influences across the pacific with over 200 scenery pieces to immerse yourself with. Discover the patterned Tiki decorations, intricately carved wooden pieces, a colourful arrangement of Flower Leis and vibrant decorative Boats with all their sails and oars! Amongst the kaleidoscope of colourful décor you'll also find a range of glow in the dark Faux Lava that are truly representative of the Oceanic region. Further enhance and decorate your habitats with an array of diverse foliage that thrive in the region, such as the striking Nīkau Palm, the hardy Golden Sand Sedge and the unique Silver Fern.

Put your zoo management skills to the test in a brand new Career Scenario located on The Chatham Islands, off the coast of New Zealand. This time you'll be lending a helping hand to Bernie Goodwin's family. Bernie's daughter, Emma is working on a super special conservation project and she needs your help to set things up, introduce plant diversity into the area, as well as establishing a breeding program to make sure all the insular species on the island continue to thrive for many years to come!

Check all of this out and more in the new Planet Zoo: Oceania Pack. For further info check out our announcement post and the full patch notes below!

Update 1.15 is free and available to all players who own the base Planet Zoo game! Simply update your game now to play.

Free Update 1.15 also brings a brand new feature for your guests, Viewing Domes! This feature will give your guests an up-close and personal view of all your animals, some of them may even interact with the domes for a once in a life-time experience. To add this feature into your Zoo, just place a dome entrance on the habitat barrier and then place your Viewing Dome where you would like, inside the habitat. The Viewing Domes you place will automatically be connected to your dome gate and they can also be placed underwater to give your guests a truly breathtaking view. Just make sure you add water to your terrain after you place the dome in the desired location. Definitely share with us all the unique ways in which you'll be adding these into your Zoos.

We've also got a few quality of life updates in the game for you to enjoy. You'll now be able to see your Bornean Orangutans swing around the thick logs with the added brachiation behaviour. Choose between the 1m, 2m, 4m, and 6m Climbable Logs to add to their habitats and soon so you'll be seeing them swinging around in your Zoos in ways you've not seen before! We've also got new colour morphs for the King Penguin from the Aquatic Pack and a Temperate Oceania biome for all modes.

Enjoy these unique island inhabitants and unleash your building creativity with NVIDIA's GeForceNOW service, which gives you instant access to GeForce PC performance on nearly any PC, Mac, SHIELD TV, Android, iOS device or Chromebook without any downloads! Make sure you can enjoy the Planet Zoo: Oceania Pack as well as Update 1.15, no matter what device you're on!

Check out the full Update Notes below for more information and all you need to know about various bug fixes, improvements, and changes in Update 1.15.

Don't forget to join us later today for an exciting launch livestream on Twitch or YouTube, at 16:00 BST, where we'll be going over all of the stunning new animals and explore further into the inspiration behind the vibrant scenery pieces.

Planet Zoo - 1.15.0 Update Notes

This update contains bug fixes, updates, and some new content.

New Content - Planet Zoo: **Oceania Pack**

NEW - Animals New animals in the Planet Zoo: Oceania Pack: Little Penguin Quokka North Island Brown Kiwi Tasmanian Devil Spectacled Flying Fox

NEW - Career Scenario Emma Goodwin has reached out with plans for her first zoo project, set in the Chatham islands. Will her father, Bernie, be able to let go of the reins whilst you help his daughter build this zoo from the ground up?

NEW - Scenery Pieces Oceanian Sculpture Little Penguin Oceanian Sculpture Quokka Oceanian Sculpture Tasmanian Devil Oceanian Sculpture Kiwi Oceanian Decorative Buoy 01 Oceanian Decorative Buoy 02 Oceanian Flower Lei 01 Oceanian Flower Lei 02 Oceanian Roof Topper 01 Oceanian Roof Topper 02 [... and over 190 additional Oceanian-themed scenery pieces including thatch roofs, driftwood posts, rope decorations, tribal panels, tiki decorations, woven bark walls, and various structural elements] Oceanian Driftwood Post Large 4m [... continued list of Oceanian scenery pieces] Oceanian Tribal Oar 02 Small [... continued list of Oceanian scenery pieces] Panel 4m x 4m [... continued list of Oceanian scenery pieces] Skirt Thatch 03 [... continued list of Oceanian scenery pieces] Bin Oceanian Bench Oceanian Picnic Bench Oceanian Animal Sign Little Penguin 01 Oceanian Animal Sign Little Penguin 02 Oceanian Animal Sign Quokka Oceanian Animal Sign Spectacled Flying Fox 01 Oceanian Animal Sign Spectacled Flying Fox 02 Oceanian Animal Sign Kiwi Oceanian Animal Sign Tasmanian Devil Reward Statue Kiwi Stone Reward Statue Kiwi Bronze Reward Statue Kiwi Silver Reward Statue Kiwi Gold

NEW - Foliage Nīkau Palm 01 Nīkau Palm 02 Nīkau Palm 03 Silver Fern 01 Silver Fern 02 Silver Fern 03 Cabbage Tree 01 Cabbage Tree 02 Cabbage Tree 03 King Fern 01 King Fern 02 King Fern 03 Coastal Pigface 01 Coastal Pigface 02 Coastal Pigface 03 Coastal Pigface 04

NEW - Blueprints Oceanian Zoo Entrance Oceanian Keeper Hut Large Oceanian Keeper Hut Small Oceanian Quarantine Large Oceanian Quarantine Small Oceanian Research Centre Large Oceanian Research Centre Small Oceanian Staff Room Large Oceanian Staff Room Small Oceanian Trade Centre Oceanian Veterinary Surgery Oceanian Workshop Oceanian Toilet Large Oceanian Toilet Small Oceanian Restaurant Oceanian Shop Small [Shell] Oceanian Archway Oceanian Beach Garden Oceanian Shipwreck Oceanian Waterfall Oceanian Building 01 Oceanian Building 02 Oceanian Building 03 Oceanian Building 04 Oceanian Market Cart Oceanian Walkthrough Exhibit

NEW - Avatar Costume Quokka Hat and Avatar costume



New Content - Free Update 1.15.0

NEW - Viewing Domes Give your guests a breathtaking, close-up view of your animals with Viewing Domes. Place Viewing Domes from the Facilities → Guest Facilities menu and place them anywhere on your habitat's terrain. Attach a Viewing Dome Entrance, found in the Barriers → Gates menu, to the habitat's barrier so guests can access any Viewing Dome within the habitat. These glass-domed chambers accommodate one guest group and allow them to get close to any animal Animals also won't get stressed from being viewed from within a Viewing Dome

NEW - Brachiation for Bornean Orangutan Bornean Orangutans are now able to brachiate along the 1m, 2m, 4m, and 6m Climbable Logs. Please note that due to navigational constraints, they are unable to use any thin climbable pieces.

NEW - Addition of Temperate Oceania Biome The temperate biome is now available when creating a new zoo in Oceania, covering Tasmania, most of New Zealand, and the East coast of Australia. Available in all game modes. Flat and Sculpted versions come with a new unique map skirt.

NEW - Scenery Pieces Volcanic Rock Path Viewing Dome Viewing Dome Entrance Viewing Dome Sign Volcanic Rock 01 Volcanic Rock 02 Volcanic Rock 03 Volcanic Rock 04 Volcanic Rock 05 Volcanic Rock 06 Volcanic Rock 07 Volcanic Rock 08 Volcanic Rock 09 Volcanic Rock 10 Volcanic Rock 11 Volcanic Rock 12 Volcanic Rock 13 Volcanic Rock 14 Volcanic Rock 15 Volcanic Rock 16 Volcanic Rock 17 Volcanic Rock 18 Volcanic Rock Cladding 2x2 01 Volcanic Rock Cladding 2x2 02 Volcanic Rock Cladding 2x4 01 Volcanic Rock Cladding 2x4 02 Volcanic Rock Cladding 4x4 01 Volcanic Rock Cladding 4x4 02 Volcanic Rock Cladding Curve 01 Volcanic Rock Cladding Curve 02 Volcanic Rock Cladding Pillar 01 Volcanic Rock Cladding Pillar 02 Volcanic Rock Cladding Pillar Thin 01 Volcanic Rock Cladding Pillar Thin 02

NEW - Foliage Kahakaha 01 Kahakaha 02 Kahakaha 03 Golden Sand Sedge 01 Golden Sand Sedge 02 Golden Sand Sedge 03 Golden Sand Sedge 04 Golden Sand Sedge 05 Golden Sand Sedge 06 Golden Sand Sedge Dry 01 Golden Sand Sedge Dry 02 Golden Sand Sedge Dry 03 Golden Sand Sedge Dry 04 Golden Sand Sedge Dry 05 Golden Sand Sedge Dry 06

NEW - Blueprints Natural Viewing Dome Entrance [Shell]

NEW - Music Tracks 4 new music tracks for the in-game speakers: Penguin Paradise Walk like a Quokka Kiwis at Ease Foxes in Flight



General Bug Fixes and Adjustments

Animals Added King Penguin Colourmorph variants (Speckled Leucistic, Albino, Melanistic, Xanthic) Added Tropical and Temperate biomes to the Dingo's Zoopedia page, Education Board, and TV Screen Displays Fixed overpopulation issues when a habitat has more than 2 Striped Hyenas of the same sex. The social limit for mixed groups is 7 Striped Hyenas regardless of gender Removed the Desert Horned Viper tag from the species filter on the habitat tab of the object browser Fixed capitalized letter inconsistencies in Education Board and TV Screen for Asian Small-Clawed Otter and Boa Constrictor Fixed Planco and scientific names being inverted on Education Board and TV screen for the Common Wombat Polished the transition between standing and walking on the Plains Zebra Outsider animals are now completely excluded from mating Removed the temperate biome icon on the Giant Otters education board and TV display Fixed an issue where the Bornean Orangutan Juvenile was missing fur at a certain camera distance Fixed an issue where alerts would occur for animals being looked after in quarantine

Camera Added the option to invert the Y-axis on standard and orbit camera modes Fixed flickering issues occurring on animals with large hair cards such as Striped Hyena, Blue Wildebeest, or African Crested Porcupine

Scenario Removed all Pathing and Scenery assets from the Terrain Only Mode of "Sun, Sand, Stilettos" map

Habitats Fixed a bug preventing movable enrichments from updating their "Uses in the last 12 months" stat Fixed Forage box not showing suitable species unless raised from the ground. Siberian Peashrub 01, Siberian Peashrub 02, Siberian Peashrub Flowered 01, and Siberian Peashrub Flowered 02 will get recognized in the Plant tab of Animal and Habitat info panels

Scenery Fixed visual issues on Classic Bas-relief Embossed 01 Fixed visual issues on Planet Zoo Primitive Arch 02 Fixed visual issues on the Creosote Bushes

Facilities Staff Room name will now be saved and will stop reverting back to its default name in the UI

UI Fixed a bug where all animals with applied contraceptives were hidden when using age filter in the Franchise animal storage Zoopedia now shows correct icons for different types of food Fixed Piñata Zebra food enrichment from being displayed as Pinata in the Animal Enrichment tab UI will now be able to handle trillions. This will fix the bug where, when a player had too much money, the UI mistakenly believed the player was massively in debt. This also applies to the Loans Management tab, where the buttons to pay off loans were incorrectly disabled

Stability Fixed various crashes, improving game stability



Known Issues