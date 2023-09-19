Total War: WARHAMMER III - Hotfix 4.0.3

Greetings!

Thanks to your valuable feedback, we've just rolled out an additional hotfix that addresses the following:

Fixed an issue where Oxyotl's Visions of the Old Ones missions would target armies belonging to the Changeling while they were hidden.

Fixed an issue that was causing an incorrect modifier to be used in Charge Bonus calculations for the AI on difficulties above Easy.

Fixed an issue where Aekold Helbrass would not spawn with his magic items when controlled by non-Tzeentch factions.

Fixed Nakai not being able to construct allied outpost buildings.

Fixed the mount models of the Bretonnian Wardens of Montfort Regiment of Renown.

Fixed visual issues with the Bretonnian Foot Squire shields.

Fixed missing textures with the Bretonnian Knight's weapons, Knights Errant and Questing Knights.

Fixed an issue preventing Vlad von Carstein from hitting multiple entities with certain melee attacks due to missing splash attack meta data. This solution also resolves similar issues for other related but different units.

Fixed some Scheme objectives not updating their counter until reloading a save.

Fixed a crash when spending a Skill Point on a Mount skill that would automatically unlock (all mount skills now just have one level.)

Fixed Dark Elf technologies that increase Hero recruit rank not applying when Heroes were recruited from a Black Ark.

Fixed the Haichai and Black Pit settlements preventing certain buildings from being constructed in them.

Fixed an issue when using the Invocation of Dazh wherein if the player constructed multiple buildings at the same time, they would only receive one supporter rather than one per building.

Fixed an LUA error that could occur when completing the Changeling's Grand Scheme in the Empire in the Realms of Chaos campaign, which would cause the Elector Counts to not go to war with each other.

Fixed a soft lock that could occur during the Witch's Hut panel scripted tour when jumping to the technology panel.

Clarified text around Nakai's settlement occupation options. When he gifts a settlement, he does in fact sack the settlement as well. The tooltips have been adjusted to make this clearer, as has the effect in his technology 'Sequence of Plunder'.

The Magic Wards of Climate Change commandment for Kislev is now available in any province that contains at least one region that has a Chaotic climate. The effects have also been fixed for Boris Ursus, countering the unsuitable climate penalties rather than the uninhabitable penalties.

Added missing Skaven technologies 'Freaks off the Leash' and 'Brood Breeders'.

Fixed Skaven technologies 'Monstrous Abominations' and 'Unfathomable Horrors' not applying to Mutant Rat Ogre units.

Increased the distance at which Yuan Bo (in dragon form) changes from regular speed to his full charge speed. This was done to help him keep up with faster units which are running away from him, e.g. if Yuan Bo is trying to catch a missile cavalry unit, the increased charge speed will trigger from further away.

Fixed the Changeling building 'Reality Wound' not spawning a hostile army and destroying itself on completion when in an allied settlement.

The Changeling's Grand Scheme in the Empire now causes all Elector Counts to declare war on all other Elector Counts (not just Reikland), even if they're allied. They are also prevented from making peace or confederating each other if controlled by the AI.

The Changeling now gains the forms of Legendary Heroes he recruits during the campaign.

The Changeling no longer gets the form of Ariel for free when defeating the Sisters of Twilight in battle.

The Changeling now gains the forms of Legendary characters in factions he vassalises or confederates.

These speed of these updates is helped massively by your detailed reports and feedback, so thank you! Each time you tell us about your game experiences - both the good and the bad - is an opportunity for us to learn.

You can continue to report and bugs or issues since 4.0 and its subsequent hotfixes on our support forums, where our diligent QA team will be listening and logging.

Thanks for your ongoing support and patience!

—The Total War Team