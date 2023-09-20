 Skip to content

Mutants: Genesis update for 20 September 2023

Patchnote 0.6.2

Build 12224034

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Here's the list of changes coming to the game :

🗼RANKED

  • Fixed the display of player ranks on the VS screen.

✨COSMETICS

  • Added Card Backs names to the Card Backs selection screen.

🧬BOSS CAPSULE

  • Various display bugs fixed.

🎴 CARDS

  • Kung Chow: Bacon Knowledge effect at Platinum rank now works normally and distributes EVO to allied mutants when the Burn effect is applied to an opposing mutant.
  • Queen Sylvidra & Parasite Queen: Their Deployment effect works normally again, and no longer activates if the opponent places a building.
  • Various FX fixed.

👹 BOSS

  • Improved lobby screen!
  • Fixed boss animations.
  • Fixed the display of player nicknames and frame colours.

🦗OTHER BUGS

  • Fixed various bugs that appeared when connection was lost.

Changed files in this update

