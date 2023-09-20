Patchnote 0.6.2

Hello everyone,
Here's the list of changes coming to the game :
🗼RANKED
- Fixed the display of player ranks on the VS screen.
✨COSMETICS
- Added Card Backs names to the Card Backs selection screen.
🧬BOSS CAPSULE
- Various display bugs fixed.
🎴 CARDS
- Kung Chow: Bacon Knowledge effect at Platinum rank now works normally and distributes EVO to allied mutants when the Burn effect is applied to an opposing mutant.
- Queen Sylvidra & Parasite Queen: Their Deployment effect works normally again, and no longer activates if the opponent places a building.
- Various FX fixed.
👹 BOSS
- Improved lobby screen!
- Fixed boss animations.
- Fixed the display of player nicknames and frame colours.
🦗OTHER BUGS
- Fixed various bugs that appeared when connection was lost.
Changed files in this update