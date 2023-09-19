 Skip to content

Byakuya Museum update for 19 September 2023

Update on September 19th: Attempted to fix a stuck bug

Build 12223972

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Attempted to fix the stuck situation. If there is still a stuck situation, please give me feedback (email: 862066148@qq.com ）
  2. In the preparation for the sequel, I may have to wait until I have a place in my graduate studies before I can officially start working on it. Due to the engine change, it is likely necessary to start learning programming languages from scratch. Recently, I have also been preparing for the IELTS exam, and I wish everyone all the best!
  3. Fixed some typos and bugs. If you encounter any further errors, please let me know and I will fix them in a timely manner
  4. If it has caused you a bad gaming experience, we deeply apologize and can choose to download the Core Network version. (Go to the internet search for the White Night Museum on the machine core and enter the link to the network disk in the introduction.)

Changed files in this update

