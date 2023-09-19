 Skip to content

Spirits Abyss update for 19 September 2023

Patch v15.5

Build 12223930

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc changes

  • Cabins Reminiscel: The Mirror Device now has button tips.

//bug fixes

  • Abyss Hub: Turning off the Radio would cause a crash when entering the Hub.
  • Clan Monument special room: The gems weren't showing correctly.

