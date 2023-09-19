 Skip to content

Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 19 September 2023

Patch v1.1.7

Patch v1.1.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased Orc numbers and reduced their level after battle 500
  • Endless battles will begin after beating the Storm Wyvern in Glory/Death mode
  • Added Trolls to endless battles after battle 350
  • Optimized and fixed several issues with endless battles

