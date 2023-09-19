- Increased Orc numbers and reduced their level after battle 500
- Endless battles will begin after beating the Storm Wyvern in Glory/Death mode
- Added Trolls to endless battles after battle 350
- Optimized and fixed several issues with endless battles
Dwarves: Glory, Death and Loot Playtest update for 19 September 2023
Patch v1.1.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
