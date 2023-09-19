Meet Major Update “Sons of Attila”!

Welcome to Sons of Attila!

A vast amount of vehicles, fixes and anticipated Roadmap additions have now been implemented! Flagship jets: F-16C Block 50, Barak II and MiG-29SMT, plus jets for other nations. Italy has gained the Hungarian branch, which includes 11 ground vehicles starting from the Csaba and ending at the KF41, as well as 3 helicopters. The first South Korean vehicle, the VIDAR — which arrives as an export variant used by Norway — also comes to the Swedish tree! The visual effects of wind, smoke and ammo detonations plus more have also been improved, as well as a rank VI Bluewater and 3 premium Battleships have arrived. Two new maps, including the return of “Test Site — 2271”, are also here.

Better yet, there’s a ton of content waiting for you. Read below to find out more.

Implemented features from the Roadmap

Several Roadmap additions that you have been patiently waiting for have been implemented. You can see details about these changes in our separate news article here.

Aircraft: Flagship jets and some cockpit makeovers!

A handful of aircraft have arrived! Additions range from the top of the line jets like the F-16C Block 50, Barak II and MiG-29SMT for the US, Israel and USSR, to the interesting He 115 C-1 flying boat for Germany. For Britain, a handy Sea Harrier comes to the research tree as well as brand new cockpits for 3 Spitfire variants. Italy has received the welcomed AV-8B Plus, France the speedy Super Etendard, and Sweden the Röd Adam premium aircraft, plus the T 2. There’s certainly plenty of aircraft to choose from, the list is below.





Ground vehicles: The Hungarian ground branch!

23 interesting vehicles arrive! Britain’s top tier capability has expanded with the addition of the Bhishma as a squadron vehicle, and USSR has received the TO-55 premium flamethrower capable tank. Italy has gained the Hungarian ground forces branch, starting from the Csaba and ending up at the capable KF41, which is the icing on the cake that tops off this line, and China the MBT-2000. France gets the ATGM-capable AMX-10M, and Sweden gets a new premium, the VIDAR, which features a 155mm gun, capable of wreaking absolute havoc in matches. The full list of ground vehicles is below.





Helicopters: The Hungarian helicopter branch!

A new branch and overall 7 helicopter additions come to the game! The formidable OH-58D attack helicopter for US and China and the Mi-8TB and TV for Germany and USSR respectively. Italy gets 3 Hungarian Mi-24 variants, including the premium Mi-24P which will certainly help complement the Hungarian ground forces lineup in the Italian tree. Moreover, we’ve created a bunch of new unique sounds for several helicopters.





Naval vehicles: Rank VI Bluewater, and premium Battleships!

Bluewater research trees are expanding — to rank VI! With this, the new USS Texas and alongside this, rank V premium Battleships: USS Arkansas, SMS Nassau, and Marat! Ever wanted to play with beautiful big ships? Now’s your chance. Japan has also received some slight changes to the reserve ship in Bluewater, the new IJN Momi. The full list is below.

New mechanics and stunning visual effects!

We’ve been working hard on improving the graphic effects in War Thunder! In this update, you’ll be able to see the following improvements while in battle: new trees and wind effects, shots and explosions, destroyable ammo, aircraft voice warning systems (say hello to Bitchin’ Betty!), updated RWR and a realistic HUD for helicopters. All of these changes will help to enhance the visuals and overall feeling of the game in all areas of battle.





New locations: A map for aircraft and ground battles!

We worked on an aircraft map that was to be located in Southeast Asia. Rocky Pillars comes to the game, and we can’t wait to see how aircraft combat will play amongst the large, well, rocky pillars. For ground battles, we’ve made some improvements to Test Site — 2271, which now returns to the map rotation after its initial release in the Atomic Heart event. This map has been improved based on your feedback — thank you and enjoy!





There’s much more…

Alongside the usual additions of vehicles, mechanics and bug fixes, we’ve got some other misc features. Vehicle photographs on stat cards now shine in a clear and uniform manner, allowing you to better see what a vehicle looks like. Useful information has been added to each vehicle’s modification window — this includes information about tier bonuses, and a useful bar to see the progress of how much modification RP is needed as a number and a percentage. Oh yeah, we’ve also adjusted a ton of vehicle sounds.

Not all changes have been listed in this Steam post — just the main ones. Check out the post on our website for a full list. Enjoy!

New vehicles

Ground vehicles

USA

Germany

USSR

Great Britain

Japan

TKX (P)

China

Italy

Hungary tree:

Csaba

Turan I

Zrinyi II

Turan III

ZSU-57-2

ZSU-23-4

2S1

BTR-80A

T-72M1

Leopard 2A4

KF41

France

Sweden

Israel

Imp.Chaparral

Aircraft

USA

F-16C Block 50

Germany

USSR

Great Britain

Sea Harrier FRS.1 (e)

Sea Harrier FRS.1 (Cockpit updated)

Spitfire Mk1, Mk2 and Mk5 (Cockpits updated)

Italy

AV-8B Plus

France

Super Etendard

Loire 130 (Ship-based aircraft)

Sweden

A32A Röd Adam (Premium)

T 2

Israel

Helicopters

USA

Germany

Mi-8TB

USSR

China

OH-58D

Italy

Mi-24V

Mi-24D

Mi-24P (Premium)

Naval

USA

USS Arkansas (Pack)

USS Texas

Germany

SMS Nassau (Premium)

Drache

USSR

Marat (Pack)

Japan

PT-808

IJN Momi (Reserve)

Italy

Impetuoso

New locations and missions

Rocky Pillars (for aircraft)

Test Site — 2271 (for mixed battles)

The quality of fences and grill bars on most maps has been significantly improved.

The collision models of bamboo and fences on the “Japan” map have been fixed.

Map corrections have been made based on your feedback during the Roadmap for the following maps: Poland, Karelia, American Desert, 38th Parallel, Normandy, Jungle, Middle East.

The collision of assets on maps has been improved.

Aircraft RB and AB

New logic has been applied to anti-aircraft guns on the ground. Now, they should not fire at aircraft that have not attacked ground vehicles after respawning, and are not carrying bombs or rockets. Anti-aircraft guns at airfields still fire at all targets without considering their type of danger to the ground.

The presets for bomber and ground attack aircraft for “Cover” missions have been adjusted. This is so aircraft utilized in the game better match the aircraft used by players.

New logic has been applied to anti-aircraft on airfields that are radar capable. Now, radars will only turn on if there is an enemy nearby, so that allied players are not misled by the constant tracking signals.

In missions where AI ground attack aircraft are, their arrival is now 2 minutes later.

Enduring Confrontation

A bug that caused airfield modules in some situations to be destroyed with fewer explosives than intended has been fixed.

New logic has been applied to anti-aircraft guns on the ground. Now, they should not fire at aircraft that have not attacked ground vehicles after respawning, and are not carrying bombs or rockets. Anti-aircraft guns at airfields still fire at all targets without considering their type of danger to the ground.

New logic has been applied to anti-aircraft on airfields that are radar capable. Now, radars will only turn on if there is an enemy nearby, so that allied players are not misled by the constant tracking signals.

Ground Vehicle model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Mechanics for reloading guns when the loader has lost consciousness when the reload was almost finished have been added.

For guns that reload single-piece ammunition, if the reloading progress exceeds 80%, the progress is not reset if the loader loses consciousness, and continues after the loader is replaced. If there are no crew members remaining in a vehicle to replace the loader, then after the loader becomes unconscious, reloading is stopped for 3 seconds and then continues, but then with a penalty to the reloading time.

For guns that reload two-piece ammunition, the reloading progress does not reset below 50% if it has already reached or exceeded this number (this is because the projectile is considered to already be loaded). The rest of the behavior (when there is no loader replacement) corresponds to the case of single-piece ammunition loading.

Bfw. Jagdpanther G1 — the ball machine gun’s armor has been fixed.

Brummbar — an armor gap between the hull front and upper glacis has been fixed.

SANTAL — the driver view being obstructed has been fixed.

ZTZ99-III — the lower plate armor has been fixed.

Strv m/42 EH, Ikv 73 — the position of the gunner’s optics has been corrected.

Centurion Mk.2 — a gap in the armor around the turret ring has been fixed.

M728 CEV — the position of the gunner’s optics has been corrected.

Object 435 — gaps in the armor around the turret ring have been fixed.

T-80B — a bug in the roof’s turret armor that caused shrapnel fragments to penetrate has been fixed.

Type 63 — the placements of stored shells have been corrected.

Strf 9040C — the ammunition of the 40 mm gun has been reduced from 234 to 120 shells. Source: "CV 90 Stridsfordon 90 Photo Guide - Swedish Arms Historical Society"

T14 — smoke grenade launch has been added.

Object 120 — the placements of the shells have been corrected.

Challenger 1 Mk.2, Challenger 1 Mk.3, Challenger 1 Mk.3 DS — converted to volumetric armor, changed some arrangements in X-ray mode: repositioned some components, added mechanisms for gun elevation and turret traverse, and the gunner’s thermal imaging sight is now tracks the gun.

Puma IFV — the way the first ammo stowage works has been fixed. Now, destroying the turret stowage leads to the destruction of the first stage ammunition (except for the shot that is already loaded in the gun barrel), and the inability to fire. Then, after waiting for replenishment to begin, the first stage ammunition will be replenished from the stowage inside the fighting compartment.

The models of shaped charges and multi-purpose with a radio fuse (M830A1) rounds in the hit camera and protection analysis in the hangar have been updated.

Aircraft and helicopter model, damage model, characteristic and weaponry changes:

Weaponry

20 mm HO-5 shell — the explosive content has been increased from 4 grams to 4.53 grams. The explosive type has been changed from PETN to RDX Source: Japanese ammunition leaflets, 1945. Report no. 12-b(56), USSBS Index Section 6.

30 mm XM140 — the amount of explosives has been increased from 27 grams to 30 grams. The explosive type has been changed from “Composition B” to “HMX”. Source: FM1-40 - Helicopter Gunnery - February 1973. TM 9-1385-51 - Ammunition (Conventional) For Explosive Ordnance Disposal - February 1967.

Type 23-2K 23 mm — the amount of explosive AX-I-2 in the cartridge has been increased from 11 grams to 16.65 grams.

Type 23-3 23 mm — muzzle velocity increased from 700 m/s to 715 m/s.

20 mm MG C/30L — a bug that caused High-Explosive Incendiary (HEI) filler to be missing from the cartridge has been fixed.

Rb05 — the smoke trail left behind has been made less voluminous and more transparent according to visual references, which will help with aiming.

Harrier GR.7 — AIM-9M missiles have been added as an available option.

T2, T2 Early — AIM-9P missiles have been added as an available option.

Suspended weapon customization added to aircraft:

Tu-1, F8F-1, F8F-1B, F8F-1B (France), IAR-81C, Re.2005 serie 0, SM.92, Ro.57 Quadriarma, Beaufighter Mk.X, Firebrand TF.Mk.IV, F4U-4, F4U-4B, SAAB B17B, SAAB B17A, SB2C-4, SB2C-5, PBY-5, PBY-5A, Ju 87B-2, Ju 87R-2, Ju 87R-2 Libya, Ju 87R-2 (Italy), Ju 87D-3, Ju 87D-3 (Italy), Ju 87D-5, Sea Hawk FGA.6, Sea Hawk Mk.100, FW 190F-8, FW 190D-9, FW 190D-12, I-185 (М-71), I-185 (М-82), F6F-5, Hellcat Mk.II, F6F-5N, A2D-1, PV-2D, P-47D-22-RE, P-47D-25, P-47D-28, P-47M-1-RE, Thunderbolt Mk.1, P-47D-30, BTD-1

Modification changes

FW 190D-9, FW 190D-12 — the SC 250/SC50 and SC 500/SC 50 modifications have been removed. Any Research Points and Golden Eagles that were spent on these modifications have been returned to your account.

P-47D-22-RE — the “M8 Launcher” modification has been moved from tier IV to tier I. A 250 lb AN-M57 bomb modification has also been added.

A-4E Early (M), A-4E, F-4E Kurnass — the GBU-8/15 modification was replaced by the GBU-8.

Harrier GR.7 — the AIM-9M modification has been added, and the AIM-9L modification has moved from tier 4 to tier 3 in the modification window. The AGM-65 modification no longer requires the unguided rocket modification to be researched. The modifications for regular bombs have been moved from tier 2 and 4 to tier 1 and 2 respectively.

T2, T2 Early — the AIM-9P modification has been added. The AIM-9E modification has been moved from tier 4 to tier 3 in the modification window.

Ejection seat system has been added to the following aircraft: F-5 (all versions), Harrier GR.1 / GR.7 and AV-8 (all versions).

Economy and research

Customization

A bug that caused the order of completing ship camouflage tasks to be incorrect has been fixed. The correct order for obtaining ship camouflages is now as follows: first you’ll receive the solid/monochrome color camouflage, and then the spotted deforming camouflage.

The “Quadricolor spotted camouflage” has been added to small boats in the German Coastal fleet research tree.

Player icons for the Italian and French fleets have been added.

New achievements have been added to Gaijin.net.

A new type of ship customization has been added — Ship Flags. Obtained flags can be used on any ship. Ship flags are also available for completing tasks and for Golden Eagles.

The conditions for completing tasks for obtaining camouflages for vehicles have been significantly revised: The progression of calculated values for obtaining camouflage relative to the economic ranks of vehicles has been modified. The progress for obtaining camouflages for all vehicles has been adjusted. Taking into account ranks and multipliers for the type of vehicle and game mode, the requirements have become lower for most camouflages. Multipliers for types of vehicles and game modes for completing tasks have been changed. Now, in the unlock conditions for camouflages, it is now indicated how many progress points for obtaining a camouflage are awarded for performing certain actions. The frequency for obtaining the next camouflage for vehicles has been reworked. The step for obtaining the last camouflage has been increased, but for most camouflages, the final values in all modes has remained lower than the old system. The conditions for obtaining the first camouflage for vehicles has been reduced from 70% relative to the base value to 50% (provided that two or more camouflages are available for the vehicle with a task).



Interface

Vehicle photographs in the stat card have been replaced with a new, uniformed style.

In the helicopter HUD, the azimuth scale now includes the display of laser designation sources.

In the ship Protection Analysis, aircraft have been added as a Threat.

Short video animations to illustrate how modifications work have been added to the popup when hovering over a vehicle’s modification.

Information about the research progress of each modification rank and the size of the bonus in RP that the player will receive for researching a vehicle’s modifications at each rank has been added to a vehicle’s modification window. Information about bonuses of each rank if the bonuses have already been received has been added. Information about the research progress of all modifications in percentage and absolute terms has been added.

Game mechanics

The “favored killer” mechanic has been added: in the case of a small difference in time within the player's ping, between receiving damage blocking their shot on the server and the player's own shot, it will consider that the player managed to shoot.

During Aircraft mini-events in Ground Arcade Battles, escort fighters (fighters from the team whose player initiated the event using a strike or bomber aircraft) are now cancelled if no enemy player joined the mini-event to conduct an interception. Points are not spent when the deployment is cancelled, and can be used after the current mini-event finishes.

The ability to accept apologies in return after a team kill incident occurs when the responsible player offered apologies has been added. Accepting apologies can be done easily, and when accepting an apology, all allies are notified in the in-game chat. The player will not be kicked from the match for the forgiven team kill.

All external ammunition on vehicles, which include smoke canisters on ground vehicles and bombs on aircraft pylons can now be hit by enemy fire that will cause an effect, whether it be an explosion or the spread of smoke.

3D decorations on vehicles can now be hit and destroyed by enemy fire. Fire from allies can only damage decorators in modes with team damage enabled.

Graphical

The branches and trunks of trees now move and bend according to the same wind force that affects fumes and weather.

New effects for the discharge of powder gasses after every shot has been added.

Extended bursts of fire using machine guns or cannons now cause the barrel to turn red due the heat caused.

The visual effects of hits on enemy vehicles and explosions have been improved. Dust raised from the ground after blast waves has been added.

The visual effects of detonating smoke ammo has been improved — both when intentionally launching smoke grenades as well as when smoke is hit by enemy fire.

The number of wires for anti-tank guided missiles has been specified, and versions with two wires have been added.

New visual effects of fuel ignition when a tank is penetrated has been added.

New effects for gas flares have been added.

Vegetation destruction effects have been improved.

New weather presets have been added — “Fog”, “Low Thunderclouds”, “Low cloud cover”. The settings for existing weather presets have changed.

Added dynamic LUT — post-effect settings change depending on the lighting conditions, to make the game more pleasant in high-contrast lighting conditions (such as morning/evening).

Updated decals for hits of high-explosive and armor-piercing ammunition on thin metal materials.

Sound