Optimization: Free transportation, the coachman will not perform transportation tasks when he is too cold or hungry
BUG FIX: Ranged soldiers will not automatically attack enemies behind walls.
Optimization: Optimize enemy detection performance
Optimization: Give prompts when enemies attack
BUG FIX: After loading the file, the bridge's no-traffic setting did not take effect.
Optimization: Optimize carriage line mark display performance
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 19 September 2023
9-19 Optimization and BUG fixing
