 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 19 September 2023

9-19 Optimization and BUG fixing

Share · View all patches · Build 12223763 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization: Free transportation, the coachman will not perform transportation tasks when he is too cold or hungry
BUG FIX: Ranged soldiers will not automatically attack enemies behind walls.
Optimization: Optimize enemy detection performance
Optimization: Give prompts when enemies attack
BUG FIX: After loading the file, the bridge's no-traffic setting did not take effect.
Optimization: Optimize carriage line mark display performance

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1455911 Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link