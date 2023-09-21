 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

X Invader update for 21 September 2023

September Regular Update Notice: New Avatar Addition

Share · View all patches · Build 12223761 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ September Regular Update Notice ]

Hello, this is AllafGames.
In this September regular update, we have added two new types of avatars.

This regular update will be introduced by Dodo,
our adorable mascot who operates the hacking tool store that developed the avatars.

Let's share the message left by Dodo!

_Hmm Hmm, Hello everyone!

It’s me, Dodo, here to announce that I have developed new avatars this time!
Muhahaha!!!

Let me introduce the new avatars directly._

1. Skul

Maximum Health 1
+30% All Damage

2. Carp Princess

Reload Speed +80%

_How about it?
This masterpiece of mine! Impressive, right?

See you at the hacking gear store~
( P.S.: Make sure to bring lots of coins! )

  • The Universe's Strongest Tool Hacker, Dodo_

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2090761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link