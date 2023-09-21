September Regular Update Notice: New Avatar Addition

Share · View all patches · Build 12223761 · Last edited 21 September 2023 – 11:09:25 UTC by Wendy

Hello, this is AllafGames.

In this September regular update, we have added two new types of avatars.

This regular update will be introduced by Dodo,

our adorable mascot who operates the hacking tool store that developed the avatars.

Let's share the message left by Dodo!

_Hmm Hmm, Hello everyone!

It’s me, Dodo, here to announce that I have developed new avatars this time!

Muhahaha!!!

Let me introduce the new avatars directly._

1. Skul

Maximum Health 1

+30% All Damage

2. Carp Princess

Reload Speed +80%

_How about it?

This masterpiece of mine! Impressive, right?

See you at the hacking gear store~

( P.S.: Make sure to bring lots of coins! )