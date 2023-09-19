Logiart Grimoire Update Notice(Updated on September 19, 2023, at 18:05)

I have addressed the following items:

・Changed the default color of the cursor during puzzles to purple, as per the survey.

・Updated localized text related to Fusion Hints based on user feedback.

・When selecting "Give Up" during a puzzle, now you can choose whether to restart without returning to the problem list screen.

・Slightly lowered the overall sound volume.

・Implemented a feature to remember information about materials already tried in Fusion.

・The materials that failed in fusion have been prevented from being inserted into the slots.

・Corrected the achievement "Zenith of Magic" to be attainable.

・Modified the Fusion List screen to allow returning to the problem list screen by right-clicking with the mouse.

・Additionally, made various minor bug fixes.