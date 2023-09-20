 Skip to content

NosTale update for 20 September 2023

Now in the NosMall: Mini Fabulous Creatures Box

NosTale update for 20 September 2023 · Build 12223590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention pet enthusiasts! From 20th September at 11 AM (CEST), you can pick up the Mini Fabulous Creatures Box in the NosMall: which of them will flutter into your arms, the dragon, gryphon or the phoenix?

Mini Fabulous Creatures Box

One of four cutesy little mini pets is waiting for you in this box. They can accompany you in addition to your regular pet and support you with their powerful bonuses.

You receive one of these mini pets from this box:

  • Mini Pet ‘Gryphon’ (30 Days)
  • Mini Pet ‘Black Dragon’ (30 Days)
  • Mini Pet ‘Phoenix’ (30 Days)
  • Mini Pet ‘Blue Phoenix’ (30 Days)

Mini Pet effects:

  • Increases all attacks by 3%
  • Increases all defences by 3%

Please note: The duration of your mini pet starts only once you have equipped it for the first time. It is tradeable only until that point. The duration of the mini pet is measured in real time, meaning it continues to count down even when you are not logged in. When it expires, your mini pet will disappear.

Have fun!
The NosTale Team

