Early Access Update 1

Hello!

This update includes all the updates from the beta branch as well as a few surprise features such as Steam workshop, creative mode and new parts and cargo!

What's new?

New parts

There are 6 new parts to discover:

Light, medium and heavy springs. These are dampened so they can be used as shock absorbers, but also have many other applications!

Ball joint. This is similar to the hinge, but can freely rotate around all 3 axes.

Antenna and End Cap. These are mainly cosmetic. The end cap can be used to visually fill the gap left between hubs or other parts that don't physically connect.

Steam workshop

You can now share your designs through Steam workshop! This can be done through the saved designs tab in the editor. It's now also easier to organise your designs with the ability to rename, delete and move them.

There's a new tab in the editor where you can browse and build any workshop items you've subscribed to.

Creative mode

Creative mode is much like the standard mode, except that you have unlimited access to all parts from the start. It's also a great way to try out other player's designs from the workshop if you don't yet have all the parts to build them in standard mode.

Map improvements

The map now shows more detail so it's easier to see where bumpy regions are, and you can plot a detailed route to your destination using up to 32 waypoints. Other changes include updated icons, a map scale and the ability to turn off the contract list so you can see more of the map.

New side job cargo

Other changes

The fishery has been redesigned and both the fish and butterfly contracts have been moved to hopefully make them a bit less frustrating.

The magnetic wheels now corner better on curved surfaces and the stability of the all terrain wheels has been improved.

Support for big picture mode has been improved with the game now pausing when a gamepad is disconnected or the Steam overlay is triggered, as per Valve's guidelines.

Bug fixes

Performance of online co-op when using large vehicles has been greatly improved.

I also fixed bugs with cargo spawning high in the sky or not triggering the delivery animation, amongst others.

What's next?

New stations and main contracts will be coming in the next major update, expected before the end of the year.

Thanks for all the suggestions and support! Please keep 'em coming!

Ian.