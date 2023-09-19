Update 0.6.1 released!

The 0.6.0 milestone update marked a significant leap forward for our project, and your response has been nothing short of inspiring. Thank you for your support! We're now advancing to version 0.6.1 with a minor update that incorporates changes and improvements based on your valuable feedback. We appreciate you sharing your thoughts with us after each update!
Changelist
- Updated the analog noise effect to be a bit more authentic and pleasing to the eye.
- Updated the signal origin in every environment for a more enjoyable camera noise effect.
- Updated the Hisingy battery to only be available for the Hisingy frame.
- Fixed the button click sound on the dialog box of the tutorial.
- Fixed an infinite reset loop or black screen issue when resetting during the tutorial about game modes.
- Fixed the cursor being visible while flying while flying in a freeflight session with the default track.
- Minor updates to the Tutorial menu UI.
Changed files in this update