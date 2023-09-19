Optimised the logic of exchange transaction full selection.
Fixed the problem of obtaining the CG of the Data Library side quests.
Fixed the issue of displaying information of trade items in Reykjavik port in the map interface.
Fixed the issue that boarding cannot be triggered by using a ramming horn under certain circumstances.
September 19th, 2023 patch update
