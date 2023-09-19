 Skip to content

风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 19 September 2023

September 19th, 2023 patch update

Share · View all patches · Build 12223417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimised the logic of exchange transaction full selection.
Fixed the problem of obtaining the CG of the Data Library side quests.
Fixed the issue of displaying information of trade items in Reykjavik port in the map interface.
Fixed the issue that boarding cannot be triggered by using a ramming horn under certain circumstances.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2161441 Depot 2161441
  • Loading history…
