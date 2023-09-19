Minor Update (1.1.0)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This is just the beginning... there are a lot more helpful features on the way! For those of you who have posted in the discussions with feature suggestions or bug fixes, those are also being dealt with accordingly and will be introduced soon.

Language Support

English - en-GB

English - en-US

Simplified Chinese - zh-CN

Brazilian Portuguese - pt-BR

Swedish - sv-SE

Duplicate Functionality

The select tool now has the ability to duplicate selected pixels via hotkey or by clicking 'Edit -> Duplicate' when a selection is active.

Checkerboard Pattern

The viewport has a checkerboard pattern to help determine which pixels are transparent easier, along with giving a better insight as to how the crosshair will look against lighter surfaces in-game.

Fixes / Optimization

Miscellaneous

Improved maximizing window behaviour

Reworked core underlying systems

Fixed crash when dragging current color to previous color within ImGui color picker popup

Fixed crash when a message box is open and a modal popup is active (e.g. resize canvas popup) and then utilising keyboard shortcuts to move the designer window

Draw Guide, Grid Lines and Crosshair Lines (center lines) now store their state within the settings file correctly

Added version number to about popup

Settings window would spike in CPU usage when a large value was entered within respective textboxes

Fixed RGBA color issue where the colors would be off by 1 in some scenarios

Tools

Eraser tool no longer adds new colors to the color list

When selecting an area with the select tool and deselecting, it would result in being able to undo seemingly nothing, this is now handled correctly

Heavily reworked select tool to allow for undo and redo whilst a selection is active, drag and drop, no snapping to edges and more

Menus

Odd pixel crosshairs now show correctly within preset popup

Preview window can now be resized and has the ability to zoom and pan

Some windows would save persistent settings, this should no longer occur (imgui.ini)

Pressing ESC and Enter on popups will now perform various actions: (ESC results in closing the currently active popup, Enter simulates thOK button for the popup)

Added a language popup for first time launches

Slightly adjusted general tab settings layout

Implemented the ability to change grid line and crosshair line colors within the viewport

Fixed preset popup crash when selecting a larger index than what's supported

View

Improved reset view centering logic (should now correctly scale and center the crosshair regardless of the size chosen)

When zooming in via hotkey or menu option, it now resets the scene to prevent losing the scene view and requiring the view to be reset

Known Issues