Minor Update Patch Note — 0.7.2.1041 (b12223018)

A new minor update [0.7.2.1041 (b12223018)] is now live with the following changes:
Added
- Cap Family Member skills in impacting creation of military units and companions to 20
- Graphic scalability settings
- Save random seed for events
Fixed
- Incorrect warning text when upgrading a building
- No point displayed in Ranks conflict screen when loading save on Rank view
- Ranks not working after going to Game Menu and back
- Can choose your Rank before your turn
- Crash when showing icon inside the text
- Great Houses of Calderia Team -
