Great Houses of Calderia update for 19 September 2023

Minor Update Patch Note — 0.7.2.1041 (b12223018)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new minor update [0.7.2.1041 (b12223018)] is now live with the following changes:

Added

  • Cap Family Member skills in impacting creation of military units and companions to 20
  • Graphic scalability settings
  • Save random seed for events

Fixed

  • Incorrect warning text when upgrading a building
  • No point displayed in Ranks conflict screen when loading save on Rank view
  • Ranks not working after going to Game Menu and back
  • Can choose your Rank before your turn
  • Crash when showing icon inside the text
  • Great Houses of Calderia Team -

