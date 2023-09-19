 Skip to content

WarKind update for 19 September 2023

Patch 1.0.2

Patch 1.0.2

  • New achievements view

  • New daily quests

  • New achievements

  • New skins (Arthur / Imaev)

  • New hero visual effects: Aura

  • New "skip all turn actions" button

  • Occupy shrine effect added

  • Multiplayer search timer added

  • New "add as friend" button to rewards view added

  • Daily quests fixed

  • Main background music changed

  • Navigation points visible on Fog of war

  • Minimap view fix

  • Unequal Zoom fix

  • Target marker visibility fixed

  • Leaderboard score fix

  • Gems rewards adjusted

  • Tutorial fog of war adjusted

  • Various UI adjustments

  • Changing key assignments added

  • Camera movement with keys added

  • UI Tooltips are now direclty visible, objects tooltips appear after 2 seconds

  • Shop error fixed

  • Fixed imprecise mouse click

