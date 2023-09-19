-
New achievements view
-
New daily quests
-
New achievements
-
New skins (Arthur / Imaev)
-
New hero visual effects: Aura
-
New "skip all turn actions" button
-
Occupy shrine effect added
-
Multiplayer search timer added
-
New "add as friend" button to rewards view added
-
Daily quests fixed
-
Main background music changed
-
Navigation points visible on Fog of war
-
Minimap view fix
-
Unequal Zoom fix
-
Target marker visibility fixed
-
Leaderboard score fix
-
Gems rewards adjusted
-
Tutorial fog of war adjusted
-
Various UI adjustments
-
Changing key assignments added
-
Camera movement with keys added
-
UI Tooltips are now direclty visible, objects tooltips appear after 2 seconds
-
Shop error fixed
-
Fixed imprecise mouse click
WarKind update for 19 September 2023
Patch 1.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2147731 Depot 2147731
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update