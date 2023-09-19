 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 19 September 2023

v1.1.1 Reenee's data

Reenee's play data has revealed some fixes required and I've modified a few things to fix the quest generation, so that it's more consistent and more in line with what was planned.

