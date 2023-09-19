Reenee's play data has revealed some fixes required and I've modified a few things to fix the quest generation, so that it's more consistent and more in line with what was planned.
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 19 September 2023
v1.1.1 Reenee's data
Patchnotes via Steam Community
