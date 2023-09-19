 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 19 September 2023

Spell Disk 0.4.0c hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12222574 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the game did not correctly read your saved language.
  • Fixed an issue where spell detail would appear as squares in certain languages.

Thank you for playing Spell Disk!

