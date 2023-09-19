 Skip to content

CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 19 September 2023

Update 1.02

Build 12222551

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Complete overhaul of the 22 hardcore mode levels
-Improved graphics and bugfix for Paul's shield
-Fixed collision bugs at levels 4, 5 and 20

