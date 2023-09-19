-Complete overhaul of the 22 hardcore mode levels
-Improved graphics and bugfix for Paul's shield
-Fixed collision bugs at levels 4, 5 and 20
CARNAGE OFFERING TD update for 19 September 2023
Update 1.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
-Complete overhaul of the 22 hardcore mode levels
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2298301 Depot 2298301
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update