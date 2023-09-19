 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

山门与幻境 update for 19 September 2023

September 19 V0.4.27 update

Share · View all patches · Build 12222542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【BUG Fix 】

  • Auction house spiritual stone for negative issues

  • The problem of information stacking after the auction house settlement

  • Auction house consigned items without bids

  • The "Reduce Cooldown by 20%" upgrade option does not take effect

  • The problem that some disciples' head pictures and vertical drawings are inconsistent

  • Avatar described cooldown time, and actual cooldown different issues

  • The problem that disciples will not automatically break through during Qi training

  • The problem of the disciple trying to automatically break through the conflict in the double practice

  • In the Elixir properties interface, physical strength and mood are shown as strength issues

  • The problem that the upper limit of Qi and blood +20% is not effective

  • Ice Spirit Awakening describes an inconsistency that can apply 4 layers of debuff, but the debuff limit is only 3 layers

  • Resolve the problem of displaying error messages in array eyes

【 Adjustment and optimization 】

  • Increase the proportion of female students in recruitment

  • The floating window size is reduced to solve the problem that the information is not fully displayed

  • In the gift interface, the icon of the pill that has reached the upper limit of resistance is displayed in gray

  • Create character interface, find disciple stage add random option, can reset disciple information

  • Arena and tea house, unable to enjoy firefly social bonus

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1963041 Depot 1963041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link