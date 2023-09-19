September 19 V0.4.27 update

【BUG Fix 】
-
Auction house spiritual stone for negative issues
-
The problem of information stacking after the auction house settlement
-
Auction house consigned items without bids
-
The "Reduce Cooldown by 20%" upgrade option does not take effect
-
The problem that some disciples' head pictures and vertical drawings are inconsistent
-
Avatar described cooldown time, and actual cooldown different issues
-
The problem that disciples will not automatically break through during Qi training
-
The problem of the disciple trying to automatically break through the conflict in the double practice
-
In the Elixir properties interface, physical strength and mood are shown as strength issues
-
The problem that the upper limit of Qi and blood +20% is not effective
-
Ice Spirit Awakening describes an inconsistency that can apply 4 layers of debuff, but the debuff limit is only 3 layers
-
Resolve the problem of displaying error messages in array eyes
【 Adjustment and optimization 】
-
Increase the proportion of female students in recruitment
-
The floating window size is reduced to solve the problem that the information is not fully displayed
-
In the gift interface, the icon of the pill that has reached the upper limit of resistance is displayed in gray
-
Create character interface, find disciple stage add random option, can reset disciple information
-
Arena and tea house, unable to enjoy firefly social bonus
