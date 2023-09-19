September 19 V0.4.27 update

【BUG Fix 】

Auction house spiritual stone for negative issues

The problem of information stacking after the auction house settlement

Auction house consigned items without bids

The "Reduce Cooldown by 20%" upgrade option does not take effect

The problem that some disciples' head pictures and vertical drawings are inconsistent

Avatar described cooldown time, and actual cooldown different issues

The problem that disciples will not automatically break through during Qi training

The problem of the disciple trying to automatically break through the conflict in the double practice

In the Elixir properties interface, physical strength and mood are shown as strength issues

The problem that the upper limit of Qi and blood +20% is not effective

Ice Spirit Awakening describes an inconsistency that can apply 4 layers of debuff, but the debuff limit is only 3 layers