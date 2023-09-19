 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rail Route: The Story of Jozic update for 19 September 2023

Hotfix 1.15.11

Share · View all patches · Build 12222533 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community 
UPDATE: Non-acting auto signal can be cleared with secondary action

FIX: Accept train task description has no localization  
FIX: FPS drop in the unlock automatic routing chapter in the tutorial  
FIX: Rush Hour Challenge initiated from Story of Jozic did not conclude if reloaded from save

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1896901 Depot 1896901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1896902 Depot 1896902
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1896903 Depot 1896903
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link