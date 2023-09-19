UPDATE: Non-acting auto signal can be cleared with secondary action
FIX: Accept train task description has no localization
FIX: FPS drop in the unlock automatic routing chapter in the tutorial
FIX: Rush Hour Challenge initiated from Story of Jozic did not conclude if reloaded from save
Rail Route: The Story of Jozic update for 19 September 2023
Hotfix 1.15.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
