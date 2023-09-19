 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 19 September 2023

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 09.20.2023

Build 12222447 · Last edited by Wendy

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on September 20, 2023.

Please check the details below​:​

============================================

[Maintenance Duration]
9/19 22:00 - 9/20 04:00 PDT

[Maintenance Detail]

  1. New Character Update; Lyoid
  2. Lyoid Challenge Camp
  3. Lyoid's Shooting Challenge Event
  4. Lyoid Special Stat Boost Event
  5. Tournament League Mode Update
  6. Rookie League Mode Update
  7. Post Up Improvement
  8. Character Profile UI Improvement
  9. In-Game Coupon Function Update
  10. Weekend Coin Buff Wave
  11. Bug Fix :
    -Thumbnail is not properly shown when viewing preview of shopping bag
    -[UI] FS piece ticket count change is not applied correctly after purchase
  12. Reward Distribution :
    -Back to school shoppng bag payback bonus
    -Secret detective package purchase bonus
    -[SNS] Lyoid's surprising news event reward

============================================

Thank you for your continued support.

  • 3on3 FreeStyle Team

