Scheduled Server Maintenance: 09.20.2023

We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on September 20, 2023.
Please check the details below:
============================================
[Maintenance Duration]
9/19 22:00 - 9/20 04:00 PDT
[Maintenance Detail]
- New Character Update; Lyoid
- Lyoid Challenge Camp
- Lyoid's Shooting Challenge Event
- Lyoid Special Stat Boost Event
- Tournament League Mode Update
- Rookie League Mode Update
- Post Up Improvement
- Character Profile UI Improvement
- In-Game Coupon Function Update
- Weekend Coin Buff Wave
- Bug Fix :
-Thumbnail is not properly shown when viewing preview of shopping bag
-[UI] FS piece ticket count change is not applied correctly after purchase
- Reward Distribution :
-Back to school shoppng bag payback bonus
-Secret detective package purchase bonus
-[SNS] Lyoid's surprising news event reward
============================================
