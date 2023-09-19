- Updated how animation speed scales with attack speed for players and all other characters.
- The berserker skill Charge has been replaced with a new skill.
- Weapon stats have been rebalanced; generally, one-handed weapons now have a higher attack speed-to-damage ratio.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 19 September 2023
Animations polishing patch
