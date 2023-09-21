 Skip to content

Mato Anomalies update for 21 September 2023

MATO ANOMALIES Post-release Patch Notes

In this patch [September, 2023]

  1. Fixed an issue where the achievements “All-knowing” and “Mind Hunter” could not be obtained. After applying this patch, please load a game profile which meets the conditions and these achievements should be awarded.
  2. Fixed a rare issue where the Mind/Hack session may be broken if Smoker’s card “Rage” is used against the demon “Puzzle” during the side quest “The Beautiful Thing” in Chapter 7.
  3. Fixed an issue where Mist’s voice (the first line) may not play properly upon encountering an elite enemy in combat.
  4. Improved the legibility of combat UI by increasing font sizes, adding font shadows, tuning panel transparency and sizes.
  5. [Steam Deck] Improved the legibility of Mind/Hack game UI by increasing font sizes.
  6. [Steam Deck] Game graphics settings on Steam Deck are now saved independently and no longer synchronized with Steam PC.

