MATO ANOMALIES Post-release Patch Notes

In this patch [September, 2023]
Steam
- Fixed an issue where the achievements “All-knowing” and “Mind Hunter” could not be obtained. After applying this patch, please load a game profile which meets the conditions and these achievements should be awarded.
- Fixed a rare issue where the Mind/Hack session may be broken if Smoker’s card “Rage” is used against the demon “Puzzle” during the side quest “The Beautiful Thing” in Chapter 7.
- Fixed an issue where Mist’s voice (the first line) may not play properly upon encountering an elite enemy in combat.
- Improved the legibility of combat UI by increasing font sizes, adding font shadows, tuning panel transparency and sizes.
- [Steam Deck] Improved the legibility of Mind/Hack game UI by increasing font sizes.
- [Steam Deck] Game graphics settings on Steam Deck are now saved independently and no longer synchronized with Steam PC.
