HotFix 1.1.1

Hotfix v1.0.2:
- Fixed a bug that caused the game to pause when a player died.
Thanks to community member @SANCRUBOT for finding the bug!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hotfix v1.0.2:
Thanks to community member @SANCRUBOT for finding the bug!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update