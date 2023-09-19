 Skip to content

PUSHER - Drug Tycoon update for 19 September 2023

HotFix 1.1.1

Build 12222105

Hotfix v1.0.2:

  • Fixed a bug that caused the game to pause when a player died.

Thanks to community member @SANCRUBOT for finding the bug!

