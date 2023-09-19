September 19th Maintenance Complete

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Commanders,

the maintenance for September 19th, 2023 is complete.

Mission Event is now live!

Clear various missions for a total of 7 days, and receive rewards like "Voucher: Autumn Breezes" and more!

※ Period: ~ October 3rd, 2023, 01:59 (UTC)

※ If you have already logged into the game before maintenance on September 19th, 2023, be advised that the Mission Event will start on September 19th, 2023, 15:00 (UTC), so there will be no errors with the progress.

※ The Mission Event can only be done within 7 days after maintenance and not after.

Lunar Festival Event!

2-1. Login Event #2 Commences!

Gifts for all users who log in daily! A chance to obtain various items including the "UR Gacha Ticket"!

Log in for a total of 7 days out of 14 and receive various rewards!

※ Event Period: After the September 19th Maintenance ~ October 3rd, 2023, 01:59 (UTC)

※ Users who logged in before the maintenance will be processed starting from September 19th, 2023, 15:00 (UTC).

2-2. Surprise Missions & Surprise Campaign # 3 Commences!

Surprise missions and campaigns will be held during the Lunar Festival Event!

Take advantage of the perks during the campaign period, clear missions, and receive rewards!

※ Please check the exact schedule for each week in the game.

◇ Surprise Missions

※ Event Period: ~ September 26th, 2023, 01:59 (UTC)

※ Mission Details:

① Clear Event Quests

└ Mission Rewards: Gems x10 (Clear 10 times), Crystal Fragment x2 (Clear 20 times), Blank Emblem x5 (Clear 30 times), Orb Kit (UR) x2 (Clear 50 times)

② Play Battle Arena

└ Mission Reward: BP Potion x3 (Play 3 times)

③ Win Battle Arena Matches

└ Mission Reward: Ticket: Emblem x3 (Win 1 time)

◇ Surprise Campaign

※ Event Period: ~ September 26th, 2023, 01:59 (UTC)

※ Campaign Perks

└ AP Consumption reduced in Event Stages

2 Special Limited Package is on sale!

A special offer package where you can receive rewards based on your purchases!

The "Special Ops Supply" that allows you to acquire limited weapons and supporters from past limited packages will be released,

and "Lilim's Dream Box," where you can randomly obtain one item out of many, will be reissued!

※ Details for "Lilim's Dream Box"

└ Limited Gacha Coin x5

└ Gems x200

└ Crystal Fragments x5

└ Gacha Coins x5

└ Gold x150,000

※ Please check in-game for details on "Special Ops Supply".

※ Purchase streak rewards

└ Special Ops Supply: "Voucher: Special Ops Supply- Supporter" x 1 (purchase 5 times), "Voucher: Special Ops Supply- Weapon" x 1 (purchase 10 times)

└ Lilim's Dream Box: Doki Doki Present x 10 (purchase 1 time), Limited Gacha Coin x 10 (purchase 5 times), UR Gacha Voucher x 1 (purchase 10 times)

└ Purchase streak rewards can be checked and acquired at each package's right bottom corner of the sales page.

└ Purchase streak rewards can only be acquired during the sales period for each package. Please acquire the rewards before the end of the sales period.

※ Gacha Rate

└ Special Ops Supply: UR Weapons (10 types) / Supporters (10 types) each 4%, SR Weapons (10 types) each 2%

└ Lilim's Dream Box: All five rewards share equally 20%

Limited-time package returns!

The limited-time package "Blue Lady" with a limited-time costume is making a comeback!

※ Sales Period: ~ October 3rd, 2023 01:59 (UTC)

Repeat Event "Adolescents in the Special Camp" is live!

Clear event stages to obtain event gacha tickets and acquire various rewards by rolling the event gacha!

※ Event Period: ~ October 17th, 2023 01:59 (UTC)

※ Event Gacha Period: ~ October 24th, 2023 01:59 (UTC)

※ Please refer to in-game descriptions for detailed information about the event.

※ Event-exclusive gacha tickets cannot be used in the next event.

Pickup Gacha Open!

Pickup Gacha with an increased drop rate of supporter "【UR】 Uehara Shikanosuke"!

Roll the Gacha a certain amount of times to get rewards!

※ Period: ~ October 17th, 2023, 01:59 (UTC)

※ Supporter "【UR】 Uehara Shikanosuke" is also available in the Shop of Desires

Limited-time Costume added!

2 new "Autumn Breezes" series costumes have been added!

※ Costume: "Autumn Witch" (Annerose), "Autumn Fest Eyepatch" (Aina)

※ Sales Period: ~ October 10th, 2023 01:59 (UTC)

Bug Fixes

└ Fixed an anomaly where the playable character "Ingrid" costume "Corporate Warrior Ingrid" was not shown properly in the private room on platforms Android and Steam. Suspension of cheating users

In order to create a healthy gaming environment, we have imposed disciplinary measures on accounts found to be cheating in the game.

The following 25 accounts have been suspended due to disciplinary measures.

If you want to appeal the suspension, please contact support@gremorygames.com.

