Hey guys! Sorry about taking so long to fix these serious bugs. I was at a concert for the weekend and also we had to rewrite the multiplayer end game code to fix the host money issue. -Dubscr

-Fixed bug where ghost appears randomly (And looks like he is hunting)

-Added new system for discouraging retry spamming. (Thanks insym)

-Fixed multiplayer bug where only the host got money

-Fixed first time display (black screen before menu)