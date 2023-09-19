 Skip to content

Mini Matches update for 19 September 2023

New Upgrades System

Mini Matches update for 19 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's update brings a new look to the upgrade system!

The original system used the points you won during the match to give you upgrade tokens that could be used in the upgrade tree. The new system does away with the tokens and lets you spend the points you win in a match directly on upgrades - cutting out the unnecessary middle step!

There are also fewer constraints on what you can unlock, so if you see something you particularly like, it's faster and easier to work your way towards getting it.

I've also fixed bugs including:

  • Missing text when selecting options at the end of a match.
  • Option to access upgrades at the end of a match wasn't working.
  • Two different coloured backgrounds sometimes appeared.
  • Controller prompts no longer show up in the hidden modes and give the player away!

Happy Unlocking,
Philip

