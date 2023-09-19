 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Girl Invasion RPG update for 19 September 2023

Fixed Crash Bug When Entering Some buildings

Share · View all patches · Build 12221945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone,

This is a quick patch to fix the crash that was happening when entering some areas and buildings.

Changelog:

  • Fixed crash with error code: ""TypeError" "maybeTarget._character.eventId is not a function"

Changed files in this update

Monster Girl Invasion RPG Windows Depot 1836421
  • Loading history…
Monster Girl Invasion RPG MAC Depot 1836422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link