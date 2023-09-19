 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hexarchy update for 19 September 2023

Hexarchy Beta 0.734

Share · View all patches · Build 12221902 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Content and Balance Changes
  • New Promotion: Conquistador (from Advanced Tactics). Auto captures hexes when you move on them (formerly part of Holy Warrior)
  • New Promotion: Military Engineer (from Engineering). Unit automatically builds a road on whatever path it moves
  • New Promotion: Pathfinder (from Tactics). Unit removes terrain movement penalty for friendly units traversing its hex or adjacent hexes.
  • New Promotion: Expeditionary Force (from Logistics). +8 strength when not in your territory
  • Attacks with Volley now reduce defense bonuses for all units on target hex by 50%
  • Scorched Earth ability removed
  • Attack Strength promotion removed
  • Arc de Triomphe wonder moved to Military Dictatorship civic
  • East India Company wonder moved to Industrialism civic
  • University building moved to Secularism civic
  • University now produces 6 Culture, 3 Happiness, and 3 Science
  • Craftsmanship now produces 2 culture per building / improvement and range increased to 3
  • Monastery moved to State Religion civic
  • Monastery now produces 8 Culture, 3 Happiness, and 1 Science
  • Extra Charge card added to starting deck
Misc
  • Unit defense bonus % now displayed next to icon
Fixes
  • Fixes for network issues with Hegemon and Multiplayer in China
  • Fixed issue where Flank Attack arrow disappeared behind unit icons

Changed files in this update

Hexarchy-Win64 Depot 1356811
  • Loading history…
Hexarchy-Mac Depot 1356812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link