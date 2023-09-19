Hexarchy Beta 0.734

New Content and Balance Changes
- New Promotion: Conquistador (from Advanced Tactics). Auto captures hexes when you move on them (formerly part of Holy Warrior)
- New Promotion: Military Engineer (from Engineering). Unit automatically builds a road on whatever path it moves
- New Promotion: Pathfinder (from Tactics). Unit removes terrain movement penalty for friendly units traversing its hex or adjacent hexes.
- New Promotion: Expeditionary Force (from Logistics). +8 strength when not in your territory
- Attacks with Volley now reduce defense bonuses for all units on target hex by 50%
- Scorched Earth ability removed
- Attack Strength promotion removed
- Arc de Triomphe wonder moved to Military Dictatorship civic
- East India Company wonder moved to Industrialism civic
- University building moved to Secularism civic
- University now produces 6 Culture, 3 Happiness, and 3 Science
- Craftsmanship now produces 2 culture per building / improvement and range increased to 3
- Monastery moved to State Religion civic
- Monastery now produces 8 Culture, 3 Happiness, and 1 Science
- Extra Charge card added to starting deck
Misc
- Unit defense bonus % now displayed next to icon
Fixes
- Fixes for network issues with Hegemon and Multiplayer in China
- Fixed issue where Flank Attack arrow disappeared behind unit icons
Changed files in this update