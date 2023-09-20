Update 1.0.31.0

Hi everyone,
A new stable build (1.0.31.0) is now live.
Stay Alive!
— Beam Team
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Container Shelf, Corrugated Shelf, Corrugated Table, Plank Chair, Plank Table, Plank Shelf, Wood Shelf and Wood Hook not refunding crafting materials when destroyed.
- Fixed players able to pick up and store ‘Wood Log’ or ‘Palm Bunch’ without separating.
- Fixed client able to join a game while the host is loading or generating a zone.
- Fixed environment FX not pausing when opening the pause menu.
- Fixed character not responding to left mouse button input after switching between projectile weapons immediately after firing.
- Fixed scenario where player could get stuck in throw animation after throwing a spear.
- Fixed notification texts not updating platform-specific controller elements when connecting or disconnecting a controller.
- Fixed incorrect platform-specific controller elements displayed for multiplayer client.
- Fixed connected controllers not updating in real-time input settings menu.
- Fixed ‘Cloth’ not highlighting.
- Fixed ‘Coconut’ not highlighting.
- Fixed ‘Aloe Vera’ not highlighting.
- Fixed ‘Ajuga’ not fully highlighting.
- Fixed ‘Fire Torch’ not highlighting.
- Fixed thumbnail artifact when dragging and dropping in map editor.
- Fixed being able to clone an object in map editor after reaching max value.
- Fixed being able to clone objects outside the map editor boundaries.
- Fixed being able to save a custom map with no objects.
- Fixed intro scene objective not showing for multiplayer client.
- Fixed ‘Gotta Craft ‘Em All’ achievement failing to unlock.
- Fixed audio level settings not loading on the main menu.
- Fixed scenario where fruits would spoil while still attached to their tree.
- Fixed not being able to craft items using multiple item piles.
- Fixed incorrect climbing animation when the player has a broken leg.
- Fixed ‘Fuel Still’s jerrycan being empty after using a full ‘Jerrycan’ to craft it.
- Fixed ‘Fuel Still’ refunding an empty ‘Jerrycan’ after dismantling.
- Fixed radial health bar not showing for ‘Brick’ roofs.
- Fixed host and client loading screen text when joining an in-progress game.
- Fixed player A unable to open a crate if player B moves the crate away.
- Fixed game getting stuck if the player crafts a wall on or through a shipping container.
- Fixed game freezing after generating a custom map using minimum Perlin values and then re-generating using maximum Perlin values.
- Fixed billboards showing when a player builds too far out from the center of an island.
- Fixed being able to place a ‘Farming Plot’ in mid-air.
- Fixed being able to fire a ‘Flare Gun’ underwater.
- Fixed being able to craft a raft piece which collides with another raft.
- Fixed not being able to rotate a raft piece when placing.
- Fixed player reverting to dragging an item instead of charging an equipped projectile after skinning an animal killed by a projectile weapon.
- Fixed crafting using items in inventory before items on ground.
- Fixed ‘Aloe Plant’ icon shown in inventory.
- Fixed ‘Lusca’ trophy icon shown in inventory.
- Fixed ‘Lantern’ icon shown in inventory.
- Fixed ‘Bat’ icon shown in inventory.
- Fixed ‘Seagull’ icon shown in inventory.
- Fixed dead ‘Seagull’ flapping animation playing when removed from backpack.
- Fixed not being able to open the pause menu while crafting.
- Fixed ‘Apply’ button appearing interactive when no changes have been made in ‘Change Save Slot’ menu.
- Fixed ‘Hog’ and ‘Boar’ appearing spoiled.
- Fixed ‘Refined Spears’ breaking when throwing at ‘Giant Crab’
- Fixed ‘Spyglass’ FX displaying when dragging an item while holding a spyglass.
- Fixed ‘Bat’ holding position.
- Fixed scenario where radial menu would show “Backpack” text instead of display name of selected item.
- Fixed being able to place crafted ‘Stairs’ clipping through other items.
- Fixed being able to place crafted items clipping through shipping container walls.
- Fixed ‘Torch’ light source not appearing lit for player B.
- Fixed text overflow on end-game save dialog button.
- Fixed ‘Watch’ not displaying session ‘Statistics’ tab.
- Fixed multiple issues caused when host and client initiate different boss fights at the same time.
- Fixed being able to place crafted items while colliding with other terrain objects.
- Fixed player health not regenerating during sleep.
- Fixed being able to open inventory and crafting menus while flying a ‘Gyrocopter’.
- Fixed not able to deconstruct individual raft pieces.
- Fixed player A’s input unresponsive after opening the pause menu while player B’s crafting menu is open in local co-op.
- Fixed negative status effects persisting on players after being revived.
- Fixed player B able to interact with the end-game plane.
- Fixed ‘Fuel Still’ boiler fuel capacity.
- Fixed audio FX not playing when interacting with ‘Sail’ and ‘Rudder’.
- Fixed scenario where spears would fail to reload.
- Fixed ‘game saved’ notification not showing for player B when player A saves the game.
- Fixed multiple issues when a player dies while accessing their watch.
- Fixed ‘Boat Motor’ fuel levels not updating for player B.
- Fixed ‘Life Raft’ prompt when operating.
- Fixed ‘Water Still’ not collecting water while the player is sleeping.
- Fixed fishing ‘Bobber’ showing on ‘Fishing Rod’ after being dropped from inventory.
- Fixed cartographer tooltip position going off-screen in some scenarios.
- Fixed scenario where player B could get stuck when using a label maker at the same time as player A.
- Fixed player B able to sleep while player A is busy.
- Fixed not able to kill ‘Lion Fish’ with melee weapons.
- Fixed order of story craftables in the crafting menu not matching their respective trophies in the trophies sub-menu.
- Fixed boss names missing from respective trophy names in the crafting menu.
- Fixed quick-craft menu not deselecting.
- Fixed not able to deconstruct ‘Raft Canopy’ when aiming at wooden supports.
- Fixed incorrect ‘has been stored’ notification showing when crafting an item when player hands are empty.
- Fixed removed wildlife tooltip text in New Game menu.
- Fixed being able to interact with a ‘Sail’ when the raft is overturned.
- Fixed not being able to deploy an ‘Anchor’ when the raft is overturned.
- Fixed SPF stat depleting when sleeping on a raft.
- Fixed multiplayer client able to join the game while the host is using a ‘Shelter’ or ‘Sleeping Bag’.
- Fixed not being able to open the pause menu during the intro scene.
- Fixed notification not showing when attempting to destroy a hook with an item attached.
- Fixed nearby ‘Gyrocopter’ rotors animating when operating a Gyrocopter.
- Fixed ‘Label maker’ menu overlapping ‘You Died’ screen.
- Fixed not able to place crafting items when walking away from item piles.
- Fixed ‘Spyglass’ FX remaining on screen when dying while using a Spyglass.
- Fixed ‘Sleeping Bag’ appearing unfolded when equipping from inventory for the first time.
- Fixed ‘Water Still’ consuming incorrect amount of leaves while sleeping.
- Fixed being able to place ‘Wall’ variants while clipping with other walls.
- Fixed ‘Airtank’ not showing ‘empty’ prefix after reloading game.
- Fixed all fish buoyancy when killed.
- Fixed all fish highlights not matching the model's animation.
- Fixed vital bars not showing over ‘Spyglass’ FX.
- Fixed rotate prompts showing while placing objects that can’t be rotated.
- Fixed clouds animating while the game is paused.
- Fixed desktop username being used for multiplayer connection requests.
- Fixed response shown to client when host refuses connection.
- Fixed ‘Palm Frond’ holding position.
- Fixed ‘Attention’ dialogue showing when no language changes have been made in the settings menu.
Changes
- Changed multiplayer room to appear busy only after the host has initiated a boss fight, instead of when in boss zone.
- Changed all meats to store in the same inventory stack.
- Added unique inventory icons for cooked, smoked and spoiled meat for easier identification when scrolling through meats in a stack.
- Improved holding position of ‘Mysterious Box’.
- Increased ‘Starting Crate’ slot count from 5 to 8 to match the console version.
- Added buoyancy to ‘Sleeping Bag’.
- Added buoyancy to ‘Starting Crate’.
- Changed vehicle operating prompts to be more descriptive when another player is already operating.
- Changed raft bases to allow rotating 180 degrees while snapped.
- Changed ‘Consumables’ crafting sub-menu icon to match console.
- Changed ‘Enter Code’ dialog to not paste clipboard contents.
- Changed pinned crafting recipe to show available and required material count.
