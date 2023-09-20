 Skip to content

Stranded Deep update for 20 September 2023

Update 1.0.31.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12221856 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

A new stable build (1.0.31.0) is now live.

Stay Alive!
— Beam Team

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed Container Shelf, Corrugated Shelf, Corrugated Table, Plank Chair, Plank Table, Plank Shelf, Wood Shelf and Wood Hook not refunding crafting materials when destroyed.
  • Fixed players able to pick up and store ‘Wood Log’ or ‘Palm Bunch’ without separating.
  • Fixed client able to join a game while the host is loading or generating a zone.
  • Fixed environment FX not pausing when opening the pause menu.
  • Fixed character not responding to left mouse button input after switching between projectile weapons immediately after firing.
  • Fixed scenario where player could get stuck in throw animation after throwing a spear.
  • Fixed notification texts not updating platform-specific controller elements when connecting or disconnecting a controller.
  • Fixed incorrect platform-specific controller elements displayed for multiplayer client.
  • Fixed connected controllers not updating in real-time input settings menu.
  • Fixed ‘Cloth’ not highlighting.
  • Fixed ‘Coconut’ not highlighting.
  • Fixed ‘Aloe Vera’ not highlighting.
  • Fixed ‘Ajuga’ not fully highlighting.
  • Fixed ‘Fire Torch’ not highlighting.
  • Fixed thumbnail artifact when dragging and dropping in map editor.
  • Fixed being able to clone an object in map editor after reaching max value.
  • Fixed being able to clone objects outside the map editor boundaries.
  • Fixed being able to save a custom map with no objects.
  • Fixed intro scene objective not showing for multiplayer client.
  • Fixed ‘Gotta Craft ‘Em All’ achievement failing to unlock.
  • Fixed audio level settings not loading on the main menu.
  • Fixed scenario where fruits would spoil while still attached to their tree.
  • Fixed not being able to craft items using multiple item piles.
  • Fixed incorrect climbing animation when the player has a broken leg.
  • Fixed ‘Fuel Still’s jerrycan being empty after using a full ‘Jerrycan’ to craft it.
  • Fixed ‘Fuel Still’ refunding an empty ‘Jerrycan’ after dismantling.
  • Fixed radial health bar not showing for ‘Brick’ roofs.
  • Fixed host and client loading screen text when joining an in-progress game.
  • Fixed player A unable to open a crate if player B moves the crate away.
  • Fixed game getting stuck if the player crafts a wall on or through a shipping container.
  • Fixed game freezing after generating a custom map using minimum Perlin values and then re-generating using maximum Perlin values.
  • Fixed billboards showing when a player builds too far out from the center of an island.
  • Fixed being able to place a ‘Farming Plot’ in mid-air.
  • Fixed being able to fire a ‘Flare Gun’ underwater.
  • Fixed being able to craft a raft piece which collides with another raft.
  • Fixed not being able to rotate a raft piece when placing.
  • Fixed player reverting to dragging an item instead of charging an equipped projectile after skinning an animal killed by a projectile weapon.
  • Fixed crafting using items in inventory before items on ground.
  • Fixed ‘Aloe Plant’ icon shown in inventory.
  • Fixed ‘Lusca’ trophy icon shown in inventory.
  • Fixed ‘Lantern’ icon shown in inventory.
  • Fixed ‘Bat’ icon shown in inventory.
  • Fixed ‘Seagull’ icon shown in inventory.
  • Fixed dead ‘Seagull’ flapping animation playing when removed from backpack.
  • Fixed not being able to open the pause menu while crafting.
  • Fixed ‘Apply’ button appearing interactive when no changes have been made in ‘Change Save Slot’ menu.
  • Fixed ‘Hog’ and ‘Boar’ appearing spoiled.
  • Fixed ‘Refined Spears’ breaking when throwing at ‘Giant Crab’
  • Fixed ‘Spyglass’ FX displaying when dragging an item while holding a spyglass.
  • Fixed ‘Bat’ holding position.
  • Fixed scenario where radial menu would show “Backpack” text instead of display name of selected item.
  • Fixed being able to place crafted ‘Stairs’ clipping through other items.
  • Fixed being able to place crafted items clipping through shipping container walls.
  • Fixed ‘Torch’ light source not appearing lit for player B.
  • Fixed text overflow on end-game save dialog button.
  • Fixed ‘Watch’ not displaying session ‘Statistics’ tab.
  • Fixed multiple issues caused when host and client initiate different boss fights at the same time.
  • Fixed being able to place crafted items while colliding with other terrain objects.
  • Fixed player health not regenerating during sleep.
  • Fixed being able to open inventory and crafting menus while flying a ‘Gyrocopter’.
  • Fixed not able to deconstruct individual raft pieces.
  • Fixed player A’s input unresponsive after opening the pause menu while player B’s crafting menu is open in local co-op.
  • Fixed negative status effects persisting on players after being revived.
  • Fixed player B able to interact with the end-game plane.
  • Fixed ‘Fuel Still’ boiler fuel capacity.
  • Fixed audio FX not playing when interacting with ‘Sail’ and ‘Rudder’.
  • Fixed scenario where spears would fail to reload.
  • Fixed ‘game saved’ notification not showing for player B when player A saves the game.
  • Fixed multiple issues when a player dies while accessing their watch.
  • Fixed ‘Boat Motor’ fuel levels not updating for player B.
  • Fixed ‘Life Raft’ prompt when operating.
  • Fixed ‘Water Still’ not collecting water while the player is sleeping.
  • Fixed fishing ‘Bobber’ showing on ‘Fishing Rod’ after being dropped from inventory.
  • Fixed cartographer tooltip position going off-screen in some scenarios.
  • Fixed scenario where player B could get stuck when using a label maker at the same time as player A.
  • Fixed player B able to sleep while player A is busy.
  • Fixed not able to kill ‘Lion Fish’ with melee weapons.
  • Fixed order of story craftables in the crafting menu not matching their respective trophies in the trophies sub-menu.
  • Fixed boss names missing from respective trophy names in the crafting menu.
  • Fixed quick-craft menu not deselecting.
  • Fixed not able to deconstruct ‘Raft Canopy’ when aiming at wooden supports.
  • Fixed incorrect ‘has been stored’ notification showing when crafting an item when player hands are empty.
  • Fixed removed wildlife tooltip text in New Game menu.
  • Fixed being able to interact with a ‘Sail’ when the raft is overturned.
  • Fixed not being able to deploy an ‘Anchor’ when the raft is overturned.
  • Fixed SPF stat depleting when sleeping on a raft.
  • Fixed multiplayer client able to join the game while the host is using a ‘Shelter’ or ‘Sleeping Bag’.
  • Fixed not being able to open the pause menu during the intro scene.
  • Fixed notification not showing when attempting to destroy a hook with an item attached.
  • Fixed nearby ‘Gyrocopter’ rotors animating when operating a Gyrocopter.
  • Fixed ‘Label maker’ menu overlapping ‘You Died’ screen.
  • Fixed not able to place crafting items when walking away from item piles.
  • Fixed ‘Spyglass’ FX remaining on screen when dying while using a Spyglass.
  • Fixed ‘Sleeping Bag’ appearing unfolded when equipping from inventory for the first time.
  • Fixed ‘Water Still’ consuming incorrect amount of leaves while sleeping.
  • Fixed being able to place ‘Wall’ variants while clipping with other walls.
  • Fixed ‘Airtank’ not showing ‘empty’ prefix after reloading game.
  • Fixed all fish buoyancy when killed.
  • Fixed all fish highlights not matching the model's animation.
  • Fixed vital bars not showing over ‘Spyglass’ FX.
  • Fixed rotate prompts showing while placing objects that can’t be rotated.
  • Fixed clouds animating while the game is paused.
  • Fixed desktop username being used for multiplayer connection requests.
  • Fixed response shown to client when host refuses connection.
  • Fixed ‘Palm Frond’ holding position.
  • Fixed ‘Attention’ dialogue showing when no language changes have been made in the settings menu.
Changes
  • Changed multiplayer room to appear busy only after the host has initiated a boss fight, instead of when in boss zone.
  • Changed all meats to store in the same inventory stack.
  • Added unique inventory icons for cooked, smoked and spoiled meat for easier identification when scrolling through meats in a stack.
  • Improved holding position of ‘Mysterious Box’.
  • Increased ‘Starting Crate’ slot count from 5 to 8 to match the console version.
  • Added buoyancy to ‘Sleeping Bag’.
  • Added buoyancy to ‘Starting Crate’.
  • Changed vehicle operating prompts to be more descriptive when another player is already operating.
  • Changed raft bases to allow rotating 180 degrees while snapped.
  • Changed ‘Consumables’ crafting sub-menu icon to match console.
  • Changed ‘Enter Code’ dialog to not paste clipboard contents.
  • Changed pinned crafting recipe to show available and required material count.

Changed files in this update

Stranded Deep Depot 64 bit WIN Depot 313122
  • Loading history…
Stranded Deep Depot 64 bit OSX Depot 313124
  • Loading history…
Stranded Deep Depot 64 bit Linux Depot 313125
  • Loading history…
