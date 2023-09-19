Star Conflict 1.11.10 Ancient instinct. Stage one

The universe is terrifyingly dark. And somewhere out there, between the superclusters of galaxies, in the interweaving of galactic threads, that very darkness, the ancient nightmare of humanity, may be lurking. Once exiled, and always dreaming of returning…

Excerpts from the memorandum of Dr. Parks prepared for the annual meeting of directors of the Federation corporations in the fringe sectors.

It’s no secret that we’re not the only ones studying obelisks with glyphs found in various sectors and locations. Some, including me, believe that these are symbols of the ancient language of the Precursors. Others think that the signs were left much later by their servants — Crystallids and Bions. The so-called cultists, who literally worship the Precursors as gods, especially like to study glyphs. They believe that learning the language of Crystallids and mysterious signs will help them find the Precursors’ home world and uncover the secrets of this ancient race.

Lately, the cultists have intensified their activity. Their ships were seen in different corners of the border sectors. They’re actively attacking mercenary ships and have become a real problem. We’re receiving alarming data that the cultists are making mass sacrifices, trying to open the way to the left Precursors. This movement itself takes on a global character and raises suspicions that something really wants to open its way into our world using the most terrible and bloody technologies. I hope we’re wrong…

Event “Ancient instinct”

Pilots, the “Ancient instinct” event will be held in two stages. There are 40 levels in each stage. Only the owners of a special Pass will be able to unlock all levels. But the first and every fifth level will be available to all pilots.

To get a reward, you need to unlock the necessary level. In order to get access to the next reward, you need to complete all the previous levels. You can join the stage at any time when the stage is available.

The event will last for three months. During the entire period, all pilots will be able to earn a special game currency in battles — Xenochips.

Xenochips can be obtained for completing any tasks as an additional reward.

Xenochips are introduced into the game for a limited time and after the end of the event will be removed from the game and from the accounts of the pilots. We recommend that you have time to spend xenochips before the end of the event!

Xenochips can be spent to receive special rewards during the event.

Ancient instinct. Stage one. Special bundles and rewards

To get access to all the rewards, pilots need to purchase an “Ancient instinct. Stage one” pass. The pass can be purchased in the official store of the project.

Special pack “Ancient instinct. Stage one”

This pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the event “Ancient instinct. Stage one”;

Upon receiving the pack, the next level is immediately opened and all the rewards of the open levels are available;

7 days of premium license.

Special pack “Ancient instinct. Stage one (Deluxe edition)”

A special version of the “Ancient instinct. Stage one” pass. The pass can be purchased in the official store of the project.

This pack includes:

Access to additional rewards in the event “Ancient instinct. Stage one”;

Upon receiving the pack, the next 15 levels are immediately opened and all the rewards of the open levels are available;

30 days of premium license.

Rewards of the first stage:

[table]

[tr][th]Level[/th][th]Reward (* — available with the pass)[/th][/tr]

[tr][td]1[/td][td]New portrait*[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]2[/td][td]Pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]3[/td][td]Special bonus: up to +50% experience in battle (valid for 15 battles)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]4[/td][td]Colour[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]5[/td][td]Sticker pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]6[/td][td]Pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]7[/td][td]Weapon: "Pirate RF Blaster R12-17"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]8[/td][td]New portrait[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]9[/td][td]Ellydium destroyer Ze'Ta parts[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]10[/td][td]New decor[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]11[/td][td]1250000 pts. of free experience[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]12[/td][td]New large seed-chip pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]13[/td][td]One of the four necessary parts of the ship "Baphomet"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]14[/td][td]Pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]15[/td][td]New taunt[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]16[/td][td]Access to special contracts: allows up to 70 GS daily (valid for 30 days)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]17[/td][td]Sticker pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]18[/td][td]Colour[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]19[/td][td]Weapon: "Pirate singularity cannon R13-17"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]20[/td][td]Pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]21[/td][td]New decor[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]22[/td][td]New portrait[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]23[/td][td]Special bonus: up to +50% credits in battle (valid for 15 battles)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]24[/td][td]New taunt[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]25[/td][td]One of the four necessary parts of the ship "Baphomet"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]26[/td][td]Pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]27[/td][td]Weapon: "Pirate heavy blaster R12-17"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]28[/td][td]Resource pack "Monocrystals and Xenocrystals"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]29[/td][td]Resource pack "Synthetic polycrystals"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]30[/td][td]Colour[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]31[/td][td]New taunt[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]32[/td][td]Weapon blueprint: "Pirate heavy blaster R12-17"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]33[/td][td]Rare Earth metals pack[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]34[/td][td]New portrait[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]35[/td][td]Premium ship or resources of choice[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]36[/td][td]Weapon blueprint: "Pirate singularity cannon R13-17"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]37[/td][td]Special bonus: up to +50% to experience and credits in battle (valid for 30 battles)[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]38[/td][td]Weapon blueprint: "Pirate heavy blaster R12-17"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]39[/td][td]Pattern[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]40[/td][td]The "Lord of chaos" bundle: a special part of the ship "Baphomet", decor "Cargo 273", title "Lord of chaos"[/td][/tr]

[tr][td]41[/td][td]Access to special packs that can be purchased in the store for xenochips[/td][/tr]

[/table]

Pack contents:**

Additional cell. A crate with rare earth metals. Contains 10 Rare earth metals.

Additional cell. Free experience. Contains 25000 pts. of free experience.

Additional cell. Monocrystals. Contains 5 monocrystals

Additional cell. Xenocrystals. Contains 5 xenocrystals.

Additional cell. Credits +50%. Contains a bonus of +50% credits for 24 hours.



Jerico rank 17 tackler fighter “Baphomet”

For a very long time the Yith'got Witnesses seemed to be an almost harmless cult. People saw its danger mainly in attempts to control things beyond their understanding, and in the spread of the Liu-virus and a possible infection.

The Yith'got Witnesses recruited a huge number of people, after which they started a massacre in dozens of sectors. All these killings occurred near the ruins of the Precursors. Using the captured clone creation machine, the cultists have stained an entire Precursor obelisk with blood.

Unique fighters, titled “Baphomet” for their appearance and completely otherworldly capabilities, started to appear among their ships.

Special part of the ship:

4 parts are needed for the production of the ship.

Can be received in the “Ancient instinct” event as a reward.

ODG “Planar shift”

Special module.

Accumulates a charge per unit of damage caused to the ship’s shield. When activated, it consumes all charges to restore the shield and makes the player’s ship invisible. Any damage and the opening of fire takes it out of this state. When exiting invisibility, it provides increased shield resistance to all damage.

Ties of Shadows

Active combat module.

Absorbs the energy of the chosen enemy and slows him down. The absorbed energy strengthens the engines and weapons of the ship, increasing its speed and maneuverability, as well as the rate of fire. The module works in the line of direct sight.

“Baphomet” shield recuperator

Shield modifier

An improved version of the shield recuperator. Increases the shield’s resistance to all damage and converts incoming damage into energy. The converted damage isn’t reduced.

“Baphomet” pulse discharger

Capacitor modifier

An improved version of the pulse discharger. Increases damage to the main weapons, reducing the rate of energy regeneration. Additionally increases the projectile speed of the main weapons.

Changes in the trading system from September 19

Parts of the following ships have been temporarily removed from the system of trading between players:

Irbis

Kusarigama

Emperor

Salyut-ST

Relic

Parts of the following ships have been temporarily added to the system of trading between players:

Seeress

Аlbiero

Protazan

Scylla

Raven

Custodian

Parts from the summer event “Corporations’ rage” have also become available for trading:

Marten

Hammerhead

Corporations’ rage

Pilots. It has come to our attention that new rewards have appeared in a number of locations of the “Conquest” mode:

A component of a special part of the ship “Irbis”

North West portal — 1000 parts

Devil’s Jaw — 1000 parts

A component of a special part of the ship “Protazan”

Terminal D — 1000 parts

Southern portal — 1000 parts

“Northstar” Crash Site — 1000 parts

A component of a special part of the ship “Kusarigama”

Control Post — 600 parts

Mining station — 600 parts

Barrier— 800 parts

Dreadnought debris — 1000 parts

The following rewards are no longer available to receive:

Part of the “Emperor” landing platform

Vertical takeoff engine systems

Dyrnwyn central processor

New temporary packs in the game store

Pilots! From September 19 to October 16, new offers are waiting for you in the game store.

“Autumn treasures 1” pack

50% credit bonus for 30 battles

Portrait “Dagon”

Taunt “You don't have to go into the fire to prove your valor”

Pattern “Hydra’s reborn”

Title “Moon squad”

Decor “Plexus”

“Autumn treasures 2” pack

50% credit bonus for 30 battles

Portrait “Hydra”

Taunt “I hate tombs!”

Pattern “Sky lights”

Title “Moonraker”

Decor “Bound by the chain”

“Autumn treasures 3” pack

50% credit bonus for 30 battles

Portrait “Gatanoa”

Taunt “I've simplified your payments and now I'll take care of your property too”

Pattern “Mocking lights”

Title “Moonlord”

Decor “Hidden from view”

“Autumn treasures 4” pack

50% credit bonus for 30 battles

Portrait “Amaltea Bell”

Taunt “You're not my type…”

Pattern “Festive package”

Title “The triumphant”

Decor “Shadow out of time”

Iridescent set 10

Colour “Long spring”

Colour “Matsuhana”

Colour “White and indigo”

Colour “Mysterious blue”

Colour “Oppressive darkness”

A set of autumn stickers

Sticker "One small step”

Sticker “Shorty”

Sticker “Galactiona Joe”

Sticker “BadaBOOM”

Sticker “Hell’o’clock”

Asteroid conqueror

Attention all pilots! The UMC announces the special event “Asteroid conqueror”! The event will last until October 26. Only during the event, pilots will be able to receive parts of the ship “Mole” when destroying asteroids in the "Open Space” mode.

“Mole” ship component

Special ship part. In high demand among all space traders due to the extremely difficult extraction in open space. All resource mining companies are willing to offer a handsome amount of money for the components.

Required for the production of the Mole ship cabin.

Can be obtained by destroying any asteroids in the “Open space” mode during the “Asteroid conqueror” event, or as a reward in the “Orion’s belt” brawl leaderboard

At the end of the event the components can be bought or sold in trade.

“Mole” ship cabin

Produced from the “Mole ship components”. Requires 750 components to create a cabin

Requires 2 cabins to create a ship.

Special license “Asteroid conqueror”

Especially for the pilots participating in the event, we have prepared a special license that increases the number of “Mole” ship components obtained from asteroids

Special license “Asteroid conqueror” for 10 days

The pack includes:

Doubled amount of components obtained from asteroids for the “Mole” ship for 10 days

Doubled the amount of resources obtained from asteroids for 10 days

50% bonus to experience for 30 battles.

50% bonus to credits for 30 battles.

Modifier “Spatial Scanner 17”

Special license “Asteroid conqueror” for 30 days

The pack includes:

Doubled amount of components obtained for the “Mole” ship for 30 days

Doubled the amount of resources obtained from asteroids for 30 days

50% bonus to experience for 100 battles.

50% bonus to credits for 100 battles.

Modifier “Spatial Scanner 17”

“Star Conflict: Mole. Deluxe edition” is available again. 50% discount!

Pilots! The “Star Conflict: Mole. Deluxe edition” pack is now available in the official project store. The deluxe edition pack will be available for purchase until September 25 with a 50% discount. There are no restrictions on using the “Mole” ship in the game.

Star Conflict: Mole. Deluxe edition.

This pack includes:

Federation engineering frigate “Mole” rank 16

Special weapon “Emitter ML-V2”

Special module “Repair drones”

Active module “Mail drone beacon”

Additionally, the pilot receives:

Modifier “Extended hull”

Modifier “Spatial Scanner”

Decor “Blazing star”

Paint “Waves of calm”

Unique portrait “Garry Stemper”

Additionally, the pilot receives the modules:

Crystal Plates

Autonomous Repair Station.

Autonomous Charging Station.

Catalyst Injector

Emergency barrier

Reinforced beams

Enhanced scanner

EM-diffuser

Special bonus for everyone who buys the bundle — Premium license for 90 days!

With the beginning of the Second Invasion, the UMC leadership decided to create a miner ship so that they would not have problems with resources in the future. A contract for the development was signed with Scott en Cott corporation. It was the Federation scientists who had to create a frigate.

At one stage of development, the CMS joined the project. After providing some equipment for Mole, the corporation ordered a large batch of ships, and then acquired a limited production license.

Upon completion of all works, the first batches of ships were immediately handed over to the UMC. Currently, mercenaries can buy Mole directly from Scott en Cott corporation or through intermediaries at the Center. The corporation’s shipyards have already received large orders from various organizations and it is safe to say that Mole is one of Scott en Cott’s best projects, allowing for unprecedented profits.

Ships

Mauler

The ship received a unique special module “Guided torpedo “Destroyer” Reinforced version of the guided torpedo. After the explosion, it leaves a radioactive cloud that causes thermal damage to destroyers and other ships. Compared to standard guided torpedoes, the frequency of cloud damage is doubled, and the amount of damage is reduced by two times.



General

Now all the ships can be tested in a test drive, including those that can be assembled from parts.

Balance changes

Ships

Mole

Added a basic bonus: The hull’s resistance to all damage increased by 10 pts.

Vigilant

Bonuses of 4 level “Hull resistance to thermal damage increased by 20 pts.” and “Hull resistance to EM damage increased by 20 pts.” replaced with “Hull resistance to all damage increased by на 20 pts.”

Weapons and missile bay

Energy discharger

Projectile speed increased from 6000 to 7000 m/sec.

Mass driver

Maximum spread reduced from 0.9 to 0.4 degrees

Cooling time reduced from 2.5 to 1.5 sec.

Damage increased by 8%

“Nailer” gun

Projectile speed increased from 5700 to 7340 m/sec.

Waz'Gul

Removed the self-damage

Blaster weapon “Barred owl”

Damage reduced by 10%

Weapon “S-5607 Tide”

Full cooling time decreased to 2 sec.

Minimum rate of fire decreased to 150 rounds/min.

Special modules

Adaptive resonator

Activity radius increased from 3000 to 3750 m.

Resistance for allies increased from 40 to 50 pts.

Power consumption increased from 300 to 350 pts.

Spatial stabilizer

Now available for installation on rank 17 destroyers

Rapid-fire disintegrator

Damage increased by 20%

Damage dealt to frigates and destroyers increased

Active modules

A1MA

Projectile speed increased from 2000 to 4000 m/sec.

Damage increased by 95%

Barrel rotation speed increased from 180 to 270 deg/sec.

Active time increased from 5 to 8 sec.

Electronic interference dispenser

Damage resistance boost to yourself and damage resistance reduction to enemy increased from 20 to 35 pts.

Artillery barrier drone

Durability increased from 1000 to 2000 pts.

Landing platform (Ze’Ta module)

Guest resistances increased to 100 pts.

Guest hull regeneration increased to 750 pts/sec

Guest weapon’s projectile speed boost replaced with 750 pts/sec. shield regeneration

Infobarrier

Barrier installation distance reduced from 1000 to 500 m.

Modifiers

“Reaper-8” converter

Cooldown time increased from 28 sec to 35 sec.

Active repairs system

Working time reduced from 25 to 18 sec.

Bug fixes