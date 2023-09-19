Cronous Online Infinity Server Open Announcement

Dear players
Cronous Online Infinity Serve has now officially started.
Opening time: September 19th, 12:00 GMT+8
Event I: Siege Event
Within 2 weeks of Infinity Server opens, Siege Event will open; The winner of Siege will be rewarded with Event GCoin;
For the Siege Event date and rewards:
- The Siege Event will be four weeks after opening (4 times in total);
- Siege rewards will be paid in the form of "Event G Coins" to the winner's Guild Leader, who can then use the rewards to purchase game items and give away to Guild members;
- Siege rewards will be paid during server maintenance;
- Please refer to the latest announcement on the official website for any changes in event;
- Holy War Cronous Operational Team shall have the final authority to interpret this event.
Event GCoin Settings and usage Rules
- The amount of GCoin earned by top-up will be displayed separately from the amount of Event GCoin;
- When you make a purchase, the G-coins in your account (i.e. via Top-up) will be deducted first according to the system default settings.
- Event GCoin will be valid for 30 days after opening and will be cleared after expiration, so please use them wisely;
Event II:Discounted(90% off) Package
In order to accelerate the growth of your character, Infinity Server will release a 90% discounted package in the mall;
The 90% discounted packages contain a variety of enhancements and boosters and sold at the 10% of the original price;
Event Rules：
This Package can only be purchased once per account.
Event III: Character Creation Rewards
Event Rules：
- You will be rewarded for successfully creating a character and entering the game;
- If you create a character before 4pm on the 19th and keep logging in everyday, you will receive a 7-day bonus; if you create a character before 4pm on the 20th and keep logging in daily, you will receive a 6-day bonus, and so on;
- Rewards items cannot be traded.
Event IV：Global Server Return Players Package
All Global Server Players can receive a compensation Package after submitting your Steam account and character information.
Event Rules：
- Once Infinity Server opens, it requires to create a character in the game and log in;
- After registering your VFUN account on VFUN official website, you can contact the Operational Team through the "1:1 Query" on the upper right of the official website;
- The subject should clarified: Return Package,
Content contains: Steam login account, Steam digital ID, newly registered VFUN account game character name, one of the three is indispensable;
- The application period is from September 19th to September 26th, and each account can only claime once.
Infinity Server and new version installation, please check:
For more activity content, please refer to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ww -SavFe0o
Changed files in this update