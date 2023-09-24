Pillars of Dust 2.0

After several years, Pillars of Dust finally receives another update -- and this one is huge! This is a large enough update to be considered a 2.0 release and the changes are numerous:

Changelog

Widescreen resolution -- native resolution is 16:9 with smoother upscaling.

FPS has been bumped from 30 to 60 FPS for a smoother feel.

Complete overhaul of in game art. Pretty much every asset has been changed, aside from some UI. This means all new map art, monsters, characters, portraits, and more!

Music has been changed slightly in some places.

Some balance tweaks based on user feedback. Difficulty is slightly increased across the board, and certain sidekicks have been nerfed or buffed.

Tons of tweaks, bugfixes, and adjustments along the way -- too many to list here...

Additional Info

While the underlying systems have been overhauled, there have been minimal gameplay changes -- no extra content here. Existing players should be able to load their saves without any hassle, and new players are playing the same game as intended.

We do try to monitor the message boards, but the best place to give bug reports feedback are via Discord or email.

Discord: https://discord.gg/somethingclassic -> #pillarsofdust_general

Email: info@retreauxgames.com

As this is a major release, there is sure to be bugs, but overall this should be a huge improvement to the original release.

Release Sale and Closing

To celebrate this occasion, Pillars of Dust will be deeply discounted for the next 10 days. This means there has never been a better time to jump in on this quirky retro jRPG. So whether you're a new player or looking to revisit the land of Alluriga, we hope you enjoy this comprehensive reworking several years in the making.

If for some reason you prefer the original or would like to access that version still, please reach out to us via the above channels. We are planning a way to make the OG version more accessible, but that has not been finalized as of writing.

That's all for now, and possibly the final major update this game will receive. Have a great time, and thanks for supporting us!

-- Retreaux Games