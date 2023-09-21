 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Love of Magic update for 21 September 2023

Love of Magic Trilogy Complete

Share · View all patches · Build 12221568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After 4 years of development, Love of Magic is finally complete. The build is getting a final testing by the awesome testers on Discord, and will go on sale on Steam on the 28th September

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1992770/Love_of_Magic_Book_3_The_Return/

The final story ends on day 288 (Midsummer Night), after which... it's done. It's a strange feeling, after 4 years working on it, but also really gratifying. Hopefully it's been a fun journey for all of you as well.

To celebrate I went back and added a new set of 14 collectible cards to find, and added some animations for Bella's Chosen date.

The cards are the same style as the Book 3 collectible cards, with a more detailed background.

They also get an updated normal map, with more noticeable lighting.

So... what's next?

Well, the first thing I'm doing is returning to Morningstar. The first Act is done, and once the launch is over I'll be returning to write the second act. You can check it out here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2396740/Morningstar_Book_of_the_Fallen/

Or come join us on discord to beta-test it.

The other thing I wanted to look at doing was New Game+.

Obviously one of the biggest inspirations for Love of Magic was Persona 4/5, and one thing I loved was the idea of starting a new game using the end of game savegame, and the world responding to that in subtle ways. It might be unlock new events, new conversation options, and of course set you up with higher initial stats, cash and gems.

So that's the future for Love of Magic. I couldn't bear to totally stop working on it.

Thanks for coming along for the ride, and I hope you've enjoyed playing the games as much as I enjoyed making them.

Droid.

Changed files in this update

Love of Magic PC Depot 1270212
  • Loading history…
Love of Magic OSX Depot 1270213
  • Loading history…
Love of Magic Linux Depot 1270214
  • Loading history…
Love of Magic Win64 Depot 1270215
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link