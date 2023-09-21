Love of Magic Trilogy Complete

After 4 years of development, Love of Magic is finally complete. The build is getting a final testing by the awesome testers on Discord, and will go on sale on Steam on the 28th September

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1992770/Love_of_Magic_Book_3_The_Return/

The final story ends on day 288 (Midsummer Night), after which... it's done. It's a strange feeling, after 4 years working on it, but also really gratifying. Hopefully it's been a fun journey for all of you as well.

To celebrate I went back and added a new set of 14 collectible cards to find, and added some animations for Bella's Chosen date.

The cards are the same style as the Book 3 collectible cards, with a more detailed background.

They also get an updated normal map, with more noticeable lighting.



So... what's next?

Well, the first thing I'm doing is returning to Morningstar. The first Act is done, and once the launch is over I'll be returning to write the second act. You can check it out here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2396740/Morningstar_Book_of_the_Fallen/

Or come join us on discord to beta-test it.

The other thing I wanted to look at doing was New Game+.

Obviously one of the biggest inspirations for Love of Magic was Persona 4/5, and one thing I loved was the idea of starting a new game using the end of game savegame, and the world responding to that in subtle ways. It might be unlock new events, new conversation options, and of course set you up with higher initial stats, cash and gems.

So that's the future for Love of Magic. I couldn't bear to totally stop working on it.

Thanks for coming along for the ride, and I hope you've enjoyed playing the games as much as I enjoyed making them.

Droid.