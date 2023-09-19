 Skip to content

Bug Blazer Playtest update for 19 September 2023

v1.1.0 Saving grace

Share · View all patches · Build 12221508 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More achievement testing.
  • Multiple saves are now a thing.
  • Save structure changed and should be easier to manage.
  • GUI overhaul.
  • Key mapping in progress currently QWERT keys switch tabs.
  • You can rename your character in settings after starting your game.
  • Quest giving fixed up

