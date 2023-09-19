- More achievement testing.
- Multiple saves are now a thing.
- Save structure changed and should be easier to manage.
- GUI overhaul.
- Key mapping in progress currently QWERT keys switch tabs.
- You can rename your character in settings after starting your game.
- Quest giving fixed up
Bug Blazer Playtest update for 19 September 2023
v1.1.0 Saving grace
Patchnotes via Steam Community
