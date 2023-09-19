v1.0.1 Patch Notes

v1.0.1
-Bug fixes and improvements:
-Fixed some particles appearing as "rotating squares" in Maze scene.
-Fixed issue causing black screen when leaving the Hospital scene via elevator shaft, requiring player to reload savegame file.
-Numerous improvements to gameplay, puzzles, and collectable items.
