Your Spider update for 19 September 2023

v1.0.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12221450 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.0.1
-Bug fixes and improvements:
-Fixed some particles appearing as "rotating squares" in Maze scene.
-Fixed issue causing black screen when leaving the Hospital scene via elevator shaft, requiring player to reload savegame file.
-Numerous improvements to gameplay, puzzles, and collectable items.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1885511 Depot 1885511
