 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

In My Defense update for 19 September 2023

Patch 1.53

Share · View all patches · Build 12221254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed number of flares from HUD when playing endless wave mode.
  • Removed Wood Guardian power-up from list of potential power-up for the mystery power-up. Before this change, if Wood Guardian power-up was selected, when mystery power-up was activated, nothing would happen due to the special processing involved with the Wood Guardian power-up.
  • Added stalagmites to the foreground plant pool.

Changed files in this update

In My Defense Content Depot 1522691
  • Loading history…
In My Defense Depot First Depot 1522692
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link