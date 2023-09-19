- Removed number of flares from HUD when playing endless wave mode.
- Removed Wood Guardian power-up from list of potential power-up for the mystery power-up. Before this change, if Wood Guardian power-up was selected, when mystery power-up was activated, nothing would happen due to the special processing involved with the Wood Guardian power-up.
- Added stalagmites to the foreground plant pool.
In My Defense update for 19 September 2023
Patch 1.53
Patchnotes via Steam Community
