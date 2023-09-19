 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spell Disk update for 19 September 2023

Spell Disk 0.4.0b hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12221166 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with some bosses not applying correct elements.
  • Fixed a bug with Element Hit Disk.
  • Fixed an issue with the gem not giving EXP after leveling up too fast.

Thank you for playing Spell Disk!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2292061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link