Reported via the discussions, hopefully this sorts those two issues. Thanks for the bug fix suggestions, hopefully everything works this time.
Her Heart's Desire: A Landlord Epic update for 19 September 2023
Possible fix for multiple scene replays that wouldn't trigger
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1632752 Depot 1632752
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update