Nour: Play with Your Food update for 19 September 2023

Nour v1.08 - small bugfixes

  • Updated food palette binding to Shift + Spacebar.
    Spacebar acts as the food palette spawn button while the menu isn't open.
    We know how inconvenient the previous binding was, it was annoying for us too. Sorry! Meant to change that a while ago tbhhh

  • Visual updates to the backdrop of Hamburger scene.
    the rainbow looks a lil less jank. Check it out!

Fixes:

  • KBnM magnet control issues
  • Some pause menu items being unselectable with mouse in certain levels
  • Camera movement in Donut level issues

Open link