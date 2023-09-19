 Skip to content

TapTap Princess update for 19 September 2023

Sep. 19th Update Announcement

Sep. 19th Update Announcement · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello folks, thanks for your support, in this update we have fixed the number of diamonds you can get from the treasure bought in the team page. Next we will be fixing the unable to level up issue and skill tree issue, we will keep you guys update, please have faith in us. Thanks again for supporting FTA games and TapTap Princess.

