Grey Area update for 19 September 2023

Update Version 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12220987 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our next update is here! This one's mostly based on common player feedback we've received since launch.

  • Fixed a glitch described in this discussion thread.
  • When killed, enemies now only respawn when the player respawns.
  • Enemies that suddenly appear have an increased grace period in which they do not damage the player.
  • The game now automatically saves and places you right before the second and third boss fights when reloading the save file, once they have been reached.

Future updates are planned to include:

  • Control rebinding
  • Level design tweaks

Hope everyone enjoys this update! Thank you everyone for playing and sending us suggestions!

