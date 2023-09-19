Update 0.3.0 - Available Now!

As I wrote in the last update, this one focuses, among other things, on improving the systems related to informing the player about hostile actions. The update also enhances the visual and mechanical aspects of the building system and improves the gameplay balance in each mission.
Building System
- Changed the appearance for unbuilt buildings
- Added an outline to the building when selected
- Added animations when placing a building
- Added animations when a building is constructed
- Changed the particle effect when a building is constructed
- Now, if we want to send idle workers to build, we can also send workers with a berry bush (they are always sent as the last possible worker)
- The number of workers with a berry bush is displayed after the plus sign, e.g., 2 (idle workers) + 1 (workers with a berry bush)
- You cannot select a building's construction while displaying possible actions on it
- When a player builds a building, the upper construction progress bar is displayed (the same as when selecting a building)
- If a building is constructed/repaired by only one worker, the building speed bonus is 0% instead of 5% (every subsequent 5%)
- Basic Player Building Bonus has been changed from 15% => 25
- Basic Repair Bonus has been changed - Player: 20% => 30%, Worker: 10% => 5%
Informative Markings
Added markings to inform about the building's durability when it is under attack.
Enemy Group Markings:
- Added red highlighting
- During the first display, the marking also flashes briefly
If the player is not directly looking at the location where the marking appears, it is displayed at the edge of the screen.
Visual Changes
- Slightly modified the color, saturation, and color of various elements
- Each type of tree has its own color
- Some particle effects have been slightly modified
Maps
- Enemy camps are connected by paths
Missions
Mission 1
- Added more trees
- Changed the way tasks are displayed
Mission 2
- Added more trees
- Reduced the mission duration
Mission 3
- Changed the map structure (terrain, resource distribution, and quantity)
- Changed the starting location
- Added enemy camps
Mission 4
- Changed the map structure (resource distribution and quantity, enemy camp distribution and quantity)
Mission 5
- Changed the map structure (resource distribution and quantity, enemy camp distribution)
Mission 6
- Changed the map structure (resource distribution and quantity, enemy camp distribution)
Sounds and Music
- Added a sound when issuing a command for a unit to go to a previously selected building
Animations
- Slightly sped up the animation speed of resource gathering
Commands
- Added a new command "Select Army"
Other Changes
- When a worker brings berries to the berry farm and cannot enter, they return to the Town Hall's starting point
- The maximum number of potions created for each berry farm is changed from 5 => 3
- When switching to free mode, you can immediately open the management window (without waiting for the animation to finish)
- The management and construction windows can now be closed by pressing Esc, and the game menu can only be opened when these windows are hidden
- Updated the game engine version from 2022.3.7f1 to 2022.3.9f1
- Introduced several other minor fixes/changes
Game Balance
Player
- Changed the basic player speed during running from 6.50 => 6.85
- Increased the resource delivery speed from 1s => 0.75s
- Changed the basic stamina regeneration speed from 2 => 4.5
- Changed the stamina cost during running from 7.5 => 8.5
- Changed the basic maximum number of potions held in the inventory from 3 => 2
Buildings
Changed the durability of all buildings (except Town Hall):
- Warehouse: 100 => 250
- Berry farm: 150 => 350
- Barracks: 200 => 350
- Smithy: 150 => 300
- Archery workshop: 150 => 300
- Workshop: 200 => 350
- Observation tower: 200 => 350
- Guard Tower: 350 => 500
Berry Farm
- The bonus for reduced potion crafting time using a gold crate has been changed from 2% => 5%
Smithy
- The bonus for reduced unit creation time using a gold crate has been changed from 2% => 5%
Archery Workshop
- The bonus for reduced arrow creation time using a gold crate has been changed from 2% => 5%
Watchtower
- Detection range: 90m => 120m
Guard Tower
- Detection range: 120m => 150m
Units
Footman
- Iron cost: 20 => 15
Upgrades
Better Hammers
- Building speed by the player: 10%/25% => 10%/20%
Larger Quiver
- Upgrade level: 3 => 2
- Gold cost: 20/35/55 => 40/60
- Gold crate cost: 0/1/1 => 0/1
- Maximum number of arrows: 20/30/45 = 20/35
- Crafting time: 1:00/2:00/3:00 => 2:00/3:00
Bigger Belt
- Upgrade level: 3 => 2
- Gold cost: 20/35/55 => 40/60
- Gold crate cost: 0/1/1 => 0/1
- Maximum amount of each potion: 5/7/10 = 4/6
- Crafting time: 1:00/2:00/3:00 => 2:00/3:00
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug when a ranged unit tried to shoot at the player and the player was killed
- Fixed errors with incorrect Input system configuration
- Fixed a bug where the player could lock the mode switch system between player modes
- Fixed a bug: the player could change modes while holding the shield up and holding a soaked bow, which blocked the mode switch system between player modes
- Fixed a bug during research creation
- Fixed a bug: the Feast button could become unrefreshed and not work
- Fixed a bug: tool hiding animations by workers sometimes executed multiple times
- Fixed: The "Respawn in" sentence was not translated into other languages
- Fixed: The window showing created upgrades overlapped the icons of the number of military units
What's Next?
At this moment, I can say that I will definitely continue to improve the game visually and add more satisfying visual and sound effects and features to make the gameplay engaging.
