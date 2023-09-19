Update 0.3.0 - Available Now!

As I wrote in the last update, this one focuses, among other things, on improving the systems related to informing the player about hostile actions. The update also enhances the visual and mechanical aspects of the building system and improves the gameplay balance in each mission.



**

Building System

**

Changed the appearance for unbuilt buildings

Added an outline to the building when selected

Added animations when placing a building

Added animations when a building is constructed

Changed the particle effect when a building is constructed

Now, if we want to send idle workers to build, we can also send workers with a berry bush (they are always sent as the last possible worker)

The number of workers with a berry bush is displayed after the plus sign, e.g., 2 (idle workers) + 1 (workers with a berry bush)

You cannot select a building's construction while displaying possible actions on it

When a player builds a building, the upper construction progress bar is displayed (the same as when selecting a building)

If a building is constructed/repaired by only one worker, the building speed bonus is 0% instead of 5% (every subsequent 5%)

Basic Player Building Bonus has been changed from 15% => 25

Basic Repair Bonus has been changed - Player: 20% => 30%, Worker: 10% => 5%

Informative Markings

Added markings to inform about the building's durability when it is under attack.

Enemy Group Markings:

Added red highlighting

During the first display, the marking also flashes briefly

If the player is not directly looking at the location where the marking appears, it is displayed at the edge of the screen.

Visual Changes

Slightly modified the color, saturation, and color of various elements

Each type of tree has its own color

Some particle effects have been slightly modified

Maps

Enemy camps are connected by paths

Missions

Mission 1

Added more trees

Changed the way tasks are displayed

Mission 2

Added more trees

Reduced the mission duration

Mission 3

Changed the map structure (terrain, resource distribution, and quantity)

Changed the starting location

Added enemy camps

Mission 4

Changed the map structure (resource distribution and quantity, enemy camp distribution and quantity)

Mission 5

Changed the map structure (resource distribution and quantity, enemy camp distribution)

Mission 6

Changed the map structure (resource distribution and quantity, enemy camp distribution)

Sounds and Music

Added a sound when issuing a command for a unit to go to a previously selected building

Animations

Slightly sped up the animation speed of resource gathering

Commands

Added a new command "Select Army"

Other Changes

When a worker brings berries to the berry farm and cannot enter, they return to the Town Hall's starting point

The maximum number of potions created for each berry farm is changed from 5 => 3

When switching to free mode, you can immediately open the management window (without waiting for the animation to finish)

The management and construction windows can now be closed by pressing Esc, and the game menu can only be opened when these windows are hidden

Updated the game engine version from 2022.3.7f1 to 2022.3.9f1

Introduced several other minor fixes/changes

Game Balance

Player

Changed the basic player speed during running from 6.50 => 6.85

Increased the resource delivery speed from 1s => 0.75s

Changed the basic stamina regeneration speed from 2 => 4.5

Changed the stamina cost during running from 7.5 => 8.5

Changed the basic maximum number of potions held in the inventory from 3 => 2

Buildings

Changed the durability of all buildings (except Town Hall):

Warehouse: 100 => 250

Berry farm: 150 => 350

Barracks: 200 => 350

Smithy: 150 => 300

Archery workshop: 150 => 300

Workshop: 200 => 350

Observation tower: 200 => 350

Guard Tower: 350 => 500

Berry Farm

The bonus for reduced potion crafting time using a gold crate has been changed from 2% => 5%

Smithy

The bonus for reduced unit creation time using a gold crate has been changed from 2% => 5%

Archery Workshop

The bonus for reduced arrow creation time using a gold crate has been changed from 2% => 5%

Watchtower

Detection range: 90m => 120m

Guard Tower

Detection range: 120m => 150m

Units

Iron cost: 20 => 15

Upgrades

Better Hammers

Building speed by the player: 10%/25% => 10%/20%

Larger Quiver

Upgrade level: 3 => 2

Gold cost: 20/35/55 => 40/60

Gold crate cost: 0/1/1 => 0/1

Maximum number of arrows: 20/30/45 = 20/35

Crafting time: 1:00/2:00/3:00 => 2:00/3:00

Bigger Belt

Upgrade level: 3 => 2

Gold cost: 20/35/55 => 40/60

Gold crate cost: 0/1/1 => 0/1

Maximum amount of each potion: 5/7/10 = 4/6

Crafting time: 1:00/2:00/3:00 => 2:00/3:00

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug when a ranged unit tried to shoot at the player and the player was killed

Fixed errors with incorrect Input system configuration

Fixed a bug where the player could lock the mode switch system between player modes

Fixed a bug: the player could change modes while holding the shield up and holding a soaked bow, which blocked the mode switch system between player modes

Fixed a bug during research creation

Fixed a bug: the Feast button could become unrefreshed and not work

Fixed a bug: tool hiding animations by workers sometimes executed multiple times

Fixed: The "Respawn in" sentence was not translated into other languages

Fixed: The window showing created upgrades overlapped the icons of the number of military units

What's Next?

At this moment, I can say that I will definitely continue to improve the game visually and add more satisfying visual and sound effects and features to make the gameplay engaging.